For the third time in two Seasons, ‘Love Island USA’ faces a racial slur controversy

Just days before the Season 8 premiere of “Love Island USA,” contestant Vasana Montgomery has been removed from the cast after videos allegedly showing her using the N-word resurfaced online. The decision marks the third time in less than two seasons that the Peacock reality dating series has parted ways with a contestant over past use of racial slurs.

According to People, Montgomery, a 25-year-old business owner from Oregon, was announced as part of the Season 8 cast before the videos began circulating online. Peacock has not publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding her removal, but multiple outlets report that she will no longer appear on the upcoming season.

The controversy follows a tumultuous Season 7, during which two contestants were removed from the villa after past social media posts resurfaced.

Yulissa Escobar exited the series shortly after the season premiere following backlash over videos in which she used the N-word. Weeks later, fan-favorite contestant Cierra Ortega was removed after social media posts surfaced showing her using an anti-Asian racial slur. Both women later issued public apologies.

The repeated incidents have prompted questions from viewers about the show’s vetting process, particularly as “Love Island USA” has grown into one of Peacock’s biggest original series. Producers have noted that some of the videos and posts in question were not publicly available during casting.

With Montgomery removed from production, the remaining cast members include Kenzie Annis, KC Chandler, Bryce Dettloff, Zach Georgiou, Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Melanie Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum, and Gabriel Vasconcelos.

Peacock issued a statement last week ahead of their casting announcement, reminding fans to keep their commentary positive as they watch the upcoming season.

“The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community. We love seeing your reactions, opinions and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected,” read the statement, which was posted on social media. “This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it king, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!”

“Love Island USA” Season 8 will premiere on Peacock on June 2nd, with new episodes airing every day except Wednesdays and Saturdays.