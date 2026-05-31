Victor Wembanyama breaks down in tears after leading Spurs to first NBA Finals since 2014

Since entering the NBA in 2023, 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has shattered expectations. After starting his career as a number one overall draft pick, Wemby has gone on to become a two-time All-Star, a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, and one of the most dominant forces in basketball, all before his 23rd birthday.

After helping the Spurs punch their ticket to the NBA Finals on Saturday night, Wembanyama was visibly emotional.

Following San Antonio’s 111-103 Game 7 victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama was seen embracing teammates and fighting back tears as the reality of the moment began to sink in. The win sends the Spurs to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014 and marks another milestone in the meteoric rise of the French phenom.

Wembanyama finished Game 7 with 22 points and seven rebounds, helping close out a hard-fought Western Conference Finals series against league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. He was later named Western Conference Finals MVP.

When asked how he was feeling afterward, the Spurs star explained that reaching the NBA Finals represents something he has envisioned for much of his life.

“This is a dream,” Wembanyama said after the game, reflecting on the magnitude of the moment. “It’s a lifetime chance… It’s hard to put into words. It’s almost like the meaning of my life.”

The emotional display was notable given the scrutiny Wembanyama faced just days earlier. After a disappointing Game 5 loss, the young star declined to speak with reporters, drawing criticism from some analysts and prompting questions about how he was handling the pressure of his first deep playoff run.

San Antonio rallied to win Games 6 and 7, with Wembanyama leading the charge as the Spurs completed one of the most impressive postseason runs in franchise history.

Now, the focus shifts to the NBA Finals, where the Spurs will face the New York Knicks in a matchup few predicted at the start of the season. The Knicks haven’t been to the Finals since 1999, when they were defeated by the Spurs. The New York team hasn’t won an NBA championship since 1973. Conversely, the Spurs have won five championships, with the most recent in 2014.

The Spurs will face off against the Knicks for Game 1 at home on June 3 and will be broadcast on ABC at 8:30 PM EST.