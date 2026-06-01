‘My heart is breaking’: Former partner of Diddy and 50 Cent shares and deletes message regarding leaked video of sexual abuse

Social media users were stunned on Sunday as a video allegedly involving disgraced Bad Boy mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, a male adult film star and model Daphne Joy surfaced. Joy, who shares a child with 50 Cent and briefly dated Combs, uploaded and later deleted a statement addressing the video, calling it “blackmail” and saying it was reportedly leaked online by one of the men in the video.

“The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on,” Joy wrote in a post reshared by TheJasmineBrand. “I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn’t give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web.”

Joy did not comply with the request from the individual, and the tape was reportedly given to a media outlet, which didn’t proceed with its release due to the content depicted and could be considered as “revenge porn” and an “extortion scheme.”

“It’s come back to haunt me again,” Joy wrote in her statement.

The video prompted a reaction from 50 on Instagram, where he chided his son’s mother and then turned his attention back to Combs.

Last December, the G-Unit mogul produced a documentary titled “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which chronicled Combs’ rise and subsequent downfall in entertainment, including footage from Combs’ final days as a free man before he was arrested by authorities in relation to sex crimes in 2024. He was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, but not guilty on more serious sex trafficking charges and sentenced to four years behind bars.

Joy dated 50 from 2011 to 2012. They have a son, 13-year-old Sire, who was born in September 2012.

“It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse,” Joy added in her statement. “Having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments. I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship. seeing myself so lost is excruciating.”

She added, “I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there. and tell her that wasn’t love and she didn’t need to do this for love. My heart is breaking as I type this.”

In further detail, she explained that following the incident and the violation of her trust, she vowed to put herself first and never enter a space where something like that could happen to her again.

“I am precious, I am special, I am worthy,” she concluded her statement. “This I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost.”