Dexter Wansel, Philly soul legend with vast family legacy who produced Teddy Pendergrass’ ‘Love TKO,’ dies at 75

Days after Philadelphia’s music scene had a moment at the Roots Picnic, the community is mourning one of its brightest stars.

Dexter Wansel, a Philly soul and jazz pioneer whose work with the likes of Lou Rawls led to Grammy wins and crafted one of the most-sampled songs in hip-hop history, has died. He was 75 years old.

In an Instagram post, his son, Grammy-nominated music producer Andrew “Pop” Wansel, remarked that his father fought for 17 years before ascending beyond the astral plane.

“The space man finally made it to Mars early yesterday morning, May 31st, 2026,” Pop Wansel wrote. “He put up one hell of a fight for 17 long years and is now able to rest. This guy loved EVERYONE and he taught me to do the same. I love you all! KEEP SAMPLING HIS MUSIC! He absolutely loved that.”

He later asked for privacy and his family.

During his time at Philadelphia International Records, he released four solo efforts while also serving as a producer and songwriter for acts such as The Jacksons, Teddy Pendergrass, Rawls and Patti LaBelle. In 1976, he released “Theme from the Planets,” a synth-heavy song that became the base for several future tracks ranging from hip-hop to pop, including Eric B. & Rakim’s “I Ain’t No Joke,” J. Cole’s “Lights Please,” Ice-T’s “O.G. Original Gangster,” and more.

Among other songs Wansel produced that have been heavily sampled over the years are Pendergrass’ “Love TKO,” The Stylistics’ “Hurry Up This Way Again,” “Time Is The Teacher,” The Jones’ Girls’ “Nights Over Egypt,” and more.

The Wansel family also extended beyond music. Dexter Wansel’s sister, Teri Woods, authored one of the most talked-about urban fiction books of the 1990s, “True To The Game,” followed by several sequels and movie adaptations.