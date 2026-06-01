Peabo Bryson, voice behind R&B and Disney classics, suffers stroke

Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson is receiving medical treatment after suffering a stroke, according to a statement released by his representative, reported by Variety. The 75-year-old vocalist, known for some of the most beloved ballads in contemporary R&B and Disney history, is currently under medical care while his family navigates the situation privately.

“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘A Whole New World,’ has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care,” his representative said in a statement provided to media outlets. The family also requested privacy and thanked fans for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

Bryson has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades and is widely regarded as one of R&B’s premier vocalists. He earned global recognition through his iconic Disney duets, including “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Both songs became major commercial successes and earned Grammy Awards, helping cement Bryson’s place in music history.

Long before his Disney success, Bryson built a strong catalog of R&B hits throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Songs such as “Feel the Fire,” “Reaching for the Sky,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” and “Can You Stop the Rain” showcased his signature smooth vocal style and made him a staple on R&B radio. He also recorded memorable collaborations with artists including Roberta Flack, further expanding his influence across generations of music fans.

The health scare comes several years after Bryson recovered from a mild heart attack in 2019. Despite that setback, he continued performing and recently celebrated more than 50 years in the music industry.

No additional details regarding Bryson’s condition have been released. Fans, fellow musicians and supporters across social media have continued to share messages of encouragement while awaiting further updates on the legendary singer’s recovery.