Serena Williams set to compete in her first tournament since 2022

Serena Williams is preparing to return to competitive tennis. Organizers confirmed she will compete in the doubles tournament at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London next week.

The announcement marks the latest development in Williams’ tennis journey, which comes more than three years after the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion last played a professional match.

According to CNN, Queen’s Club organizers confirmed Williams’ participation through social media ahead of the tournament. The tournament begins with women’s qualifying matches on June 6. The women’s main draw is scheduled to start on June 8, with Williams expected to compete in doubles action during the event.

Williams last appeared on a professional court at the 2022 US Open, where she was defeated by Australian player Ajla Tomljanović in the third round. Following that tournament, Williams spoke about “evolving away from tennis” but stopped short of officially announcing her retirement.

The absence of a formal retirement announcement has fueled speculation about a potential comeback in the years since. Interest in a return increased further late last year when reports suggested the tennis icon had begun taking steps that could lead to a return to competition.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in tennis history, Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transformed the sport and inspired generations of athletes around the world. Her impact extends beyond tennis, particularly within Black communities where she has long been celebrated for breaking barriers and redefining excellence on the global stage.

While details about her future plans remain unclear, the upcoming appearance at Queen’s Club will offer fans their first opportunity in years to see Williams back in tournament competition. For many observers, the event represents another significant chapter in the ongoing story of Serena Williams and tennis history.