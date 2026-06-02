7 Black-owned brand gift ideas for every dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is around the corner! And depending on when you’re reading this, you still have time to give your dad more than a generic Father’s Day card and a classic #1 Dad mug, cup, apron, t-shirt, etc. While dads can be notoriously laid back when it comes to gifts, this year consider gifting the man who ironed your clothes before school pictures, talked you off more ledges than you’d like to admit, slid you a twenty without your mom knowing, and so much more, a gift that matches his energy.

Here are 7 gift ideas from Black-owned brands that will upgrade his life, and your gift-giving skills.

For the dad who doesn’t play about being on time

(Photo: Rook & Castle)

Rook & Castle creates luxury watches under the belief that true elegance lies in purpose and community. In addition to the precision and artistry embedded into each of its watches, the Black-owned brand commits 5% of all proceeds from each purchase to HBCU scholarships and youth mental wellness in Atlanta, creating opportunities and support for the next generation.

For the dad with a fly wardrobe (or could use a closet refresh)

(Photos: Mifland/ Chez Rien)

Whether your dad already claims to be the best-dressed man on the planet or desperately needs a style revival, Chez Rien is the perfect brand. Putting subtle, trendy spins on classic pieces, Chez Rien will have your dad looking fly without looking like he tried too hard.

And if your dad isn’t afraid to add a little bit more color and pattern to his wardrobe, Mifland is the place to go, from its clothing to footwear to leather goods.

For the dad who is always encouraging (or scolding) you to be more grateful

(Photo: Gratitude Chicago)

He’s been preaching the gospel of gratitude since before you could roll your eyes at it. Now he can wear his favorite motto without looking corny with the Gratitude Chicago fitted hat, which does the work so he doesn’t have to say it (again).

For the classic man who rocks loafers more than sneakers

(Photo: Blackstock & Weber)

Whether he wears them daily for work or treats every occasion like an opportunity to stunt like he’s on the cover of GQ, Blackstock & Weber create high-quality, comfortable loafers designed for any occasion. From classic black and brown colorways to unique prints and patterns, there’s something for every aesthetic.

For the dad who’s always telling you to get off your phone

(Photo: Sunday Club)

Sunday Club’s Season 2 Special Edition Parenthood Issue is an intentionally crafted print newspaper that’s a heartfelt tribute to the messy, magical journey of raising the next generation. Filled with original puzzles, animal family stories, and quiet wisdom, Sunday Club is a great activity for you and your pops at any age.

For the tech dads

(Photo: Focus & Frame)

He’s already got the gadgets; now give him one that does it all. Focus & Frame’s Adams Bluetooth glasses connect wirelessly to his phone to stream music and answer calls, with up to 8 hours of battery, open ear audio, a noise-canceling mic, and touch controls.

For the dad you’re always asking for money

Photo: Sarep + Rose

You may not be able to pay him back, but you can upgrade the wallet he always pulls out to give you money with Sarep + Rose’s bifold wallet/money clip, designed with genuine leather sourced from African countries.

For the dad who can’t get enough of his new bundle of joy

(Photo: BOABAB Clothing)

For the newest members of the dad club, navigating late-night diaper changes and random spit-up attacks, BOABAB is a Black-owned brand with stain-resistant t-shirts that help make the newborn phase feel a little bit less messy.

Honorable mention to Lalabu’s dad shirt that marries the practicality of a baby carrier with the style of a t-shirt.