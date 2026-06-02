Former North Carolina officer charged after viral video shows woman punched during arrest

A former North Carolina police officer has been charged with assault after a viral video appeared to show him repeatedly punching 34-year-old Cherrie Moore during an arrest, a case that has drawn national attention and renewed scrutiny of police use of force.

Karson Hyder, a 22-year-old former officer with the Shelby Police Department, turned himself in on June 1 after being charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Authorities said the charge stems from an incident that occurred on May 29 in Shelby, a city located west of Charlotte.

The case gained widespread attention after doorbell camera footage circulated online. The video appears to show Hyder striking Moore multiple times while attempting to take her into custody. Another officer can be seen stepping in during the confrontation. The footage does not show what occurred before the encounter escalated.

TRIGGER WARNING: Disturbing video below.

According to the SBI, the agency launched an investigation into allegations of excessive force at the request of Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser and the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office. Following an internal administrative review, Hyder was terminated from the police department on May 30.

Chief Fraser described the former officer’s actions as “disturbing and inappropriate,” adding that the incident did not reflect the department’s values or professional standards.

Moore’s family welcomed the decision to file criminal charges. Speaking to ABC News, her uncle, Michael Moore, said the family’s primary goal was accountability. He also stated that Moore suffered a broken nose during the arrest. The full extent of her injuries has not been publicly disclosed.

Moore’s family has also said she struggles with mental health challenges and homelessness. Court records indicate she was initially charged with resisting arrest, assault on a government official and misdemeanor breaking or entering. However, only the misdemeanor breaking or entering charge remained pending as of June 1, according to court records cited by ABC News.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional legal proceedings are expected. Hyder was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.

According to reporting by ABC News, the SBI’s investigation focused on allegations of excessive force, and the agency ultimately filed the assault charge after reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The case is likely to remain under close public scrutiny as both the criminal case against Hyder and Moore’s pending court matter move forward.