Jury finds South Carolina convenience store owner not guilty in death of Black teen Cyrus Carmack-Belton

A South Carolina jury has found convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow not guilty of murder in the 2023 shooting death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton, bringing a closely watched case to a conclusion nearly three years after the fatal incident.

Reports by CNN state that verdict was delivered on Monday following a trial that centered on whether Chow acted in self-defense or unlawfully pursued and killed the teenager. The case drew widespread attention across South Carolina and beyond, particularly within the Black community, where the shooting prompted protests, vigils, and renewed conversations about race, justice, and gun violence.

Carmack-Belton was shot in the back after Chow chased him from a convenience store in Columbia, South Carolina. Prosecutors argued that Chow mistakenly believed the teenager had stolen bottled water and acted out of anger when he pursued him. They told jurors that the store owner chased the teen for more than 130 yards before firing the fatal shot.

People stand in front of a memorial for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Cyrus Carmack-Belton, a 14-year-old boy will be laid to rest less than one week after officials say a South Carolina gas station owner gunned him down in a killing that has prompted cries of racial profiling.(AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Defense attorneys presented a different account, arguing that Chow was attempting to protect his son after Carmack-Belton allegedly pointed a firearm at him during the chase. The defense maintained that the shooting was a split-second decision made in response to a perceived threat.

During closing arguments, prosecutors emphasized that several witnesses testified they did not see Carmack-Belton holding or pointing a weapon while running from the store. They argued that the evidence showed the teenager posed no immediate danger when he was shot. The defense, however, relied heavily on testimony from Chow’s son, who said the teen had pointed a gun at him.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as the verdict was read. Members of the teenager’s family reportedly cried and expressed distress, while Chow remained silent after hearing the decision.

The shooting sparked significant public outcry in 2023, with community members organizing vigils and demonstrations in memory of Carmack-Belton. At one gathering, supporters arranged water bottles to spell out his name, symbolizing the circumstances that led to the confrontation.