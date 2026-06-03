Chris Brown says he quietly earned a master’s degree in arts entrepreneurship

Chris Brown is celebrating an academic milestone after revealing on social media that he recently earned a master’s degree.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a photo that appears to show a diploma alongside the caption: “forgot to mention: I DID ANOTHER THING 👀❤️ MASTERS. I MOVE IN SILENCE, BUT TRY TO GROW IN PUBLIC.”

The document displayed in Brown’s post identifies him as “Christopher Maurice Brown” and states that he was awarded a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Entrepreneurship from Harvest Christian University. The diploma shown in the post is dated April 30, 2022.

Brown’s announcement quickly generated thousands of reactions across social media, with fans congratulating the singer on what he described as a personal accomplishment achieved largely out of the public eye.

According to Brown’s Instagram post, the degree was earned through Harvest Christian University, a faith-based institution. However, Brown did not provide additional details about the program, when he completed his studies, or why he chose to wait until now to share the achievement publicly.

The singer’s post reflects a recurring theme in his recent social media activity, where he has highlighted personal growth, entrepreneurship, and creative development alongside his music career.

The revelation comes as Brown remains one of the most commercially successful R&B artists of his generation. Beyond music, he has expanded into business ventures, visual art, fashion collaborations, and other entrepreneurial pursuits throughout his career.

While fans have focused on the accomplishment itself, the degree’s specialization in arts entrepreneurship aligns with Brown’s long-standing involvement in both creative and business endeavors.

At this time, Brown has not publicly shared further information about his coursework or studies. His announcement was limited to the diploma image and accompanying caption, but it was enough to spark widespread congratulations from supporters celebrating his latest achievement.