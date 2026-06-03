Sean “Diddy” Combs faces new sexual assault allegations under review by Los Angeles prosecutors

Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing sexual assault allegations made against Sean “Diddy” Combs by publicist Jonathan Hay, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The review stems from a police report Hay filed in Largo, Florida, last September that was later referred to California authorities because the alleged incidents reportedly occurred in Los Angeles.

According to reports reviewed by local authorities, Hay alleges that Combs sexually assaulted him during two separate encounters in 2020 and 2021. The allegations stem from sessions involving CJ Wallace, the son of the late rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. Hay claims Combs was present during those sessions and committed acts that he says amounted to sexual battery.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that prosecutors are currently evaluating evidence submitted by investigators. According to the office, a charging decision has not yet been announced.

Hay welcomed the development, describing the review as an important step toward accountability.

“Standing as a survivor of the actions involving Sean Diddy Combs and Christopher CJ Wallace, I view the validation of my accounts by the LAPD and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as a critical juncture,” he said, via statement. “This development represents a substantial advancement in my pursuit of complete accountability. Justice is prevailing.”

The review comes amid ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding Combs. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence after being convicted on charges related to transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. However, a jury acquitted him of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Combs has appealed that conviction.

Separately, CJ Wallace previously obtained a default judgment in a defamation lawsuit against Hay. Court records indicate the lawsuit stemmed from public statements Hay made connected to his claims against Combs.

At this stage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has not announced whether charges will be filed in connection with Hay’s allegations. The review remains ongoing as Combs continues to fight multiple legal battles in courts across the country.