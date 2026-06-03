‘Thank you, football’: Russell Wilson announces retirement from NFL in emotional video

Russell Wilson is calling it a career.

Days after it was revealed that he was working on a deal to join CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, the 37-year-old shared a video on Instagram titled “Thank You, Football,” highlighting his journey from growing up in Richmond, Virginia to starring at North Carolina State University and the University of Wisconsin to a 14-year career in the NFL, 10 of which were spent with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson could have signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets as a backup quarterback, but instead opted to sail into the sunset. Known for his ability to escape pressure, he threw for 46,966 yards in his career, along with 353 touchdowns. He remains the Seahawks’ all-time leader in passing yards (37,059), passing touchdowns (292), 4th quarter comebacks (24) and game-winning drives (32).

“It was an obsession,” Wilson says in the three-minute video about his love for the game. “You’ve been my joy, my peace, my safe place. You’ve given me purpose and opportunity.”

In the clip, Wilson reveals he was thankful for former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for drafting a “5’11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, who was told he was too small to make it in the NFL.” In Seattle, Wilson built a Hall of Fame career, winning the Super Bowl in only his second season and left as the most decorated quarterback in franchise history.

Among well wishes for his teammates, his children, the fans and more, Wilson left his most doting message to his wife, Ciara.

“I thank you, Ciara, for being my greatest blessing,” he says in the clip. “My best friend and partner through it all. None of this journey throughout life would be the same without you.”