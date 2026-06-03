Shaq is bringing Black Caesar, the legendary Black pirate, to comics

Shaquille O’Neal is partnering with Archie Comics to launch “Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar,” a new comic book series inspired by the legendary African king-turned-pirate. The project will follow Black Caesar’s journey from royalty to enslavement and ultimately to becoming a feared Caribbean pirate fighting for freedom.

According to Variety, the NBA Hall of Famer announced the collaboration as Archie Comics expands beyond its traditional titles into new stories centered on history, adventure and Black experiences.

For O’Neal, the project is about highlighting a story of resilience and self-determination.

“Growing up, I always loved stories about warriors who refused to quit,” Shaq said. “Black Caesar starts as a king, loses everything, and takes his freedom back on his own terms.”

The Shaquille O’Neal Black Caesar comic will be written by acclaimed creator Stephanie Williams, while artist Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Sky-Tiger will bring the story to life visually.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 10: Shaquille O’Neal attends Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort on February 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While Archie Comics is best known for characters like Archie Andrews, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the publisher has increasingly expanded into new genres and stories. This latest Shaquille O’Neal Black Caesar comic collaboration marks a major shift into historical fantasy and Black storytelling.

The announcement also adds another chapter to O’Neal’s growing entertainment portfolio. Beyond basketball, he has built a successful career across television, film, business, and media, and now he is helping introduce a new generation of readers to the legend of Black Caesar.

“Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar” is expected to arrive later this year.