Waka Flocka announces his first biological child is on the way: ‘Best gift a man could ever ask for’

Waka Flocka is expecting his first biological child, a boy he has already named Juaquin Jr. The rapper, whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs, shared the Waka Flocka baby news on Instagram on Sunday, May 31, posting a photo of a wooden letter J with his son’s name engraved on the bottom.

As theGrio has previously reported on Waka Flocka’s relationship with his stepdaughter, Charlie, and the backlash he faced over past transphobic comments, the rapper has long been a visible father figure despite having no biological children until now. TheGrio also covered the reality show moments between Waka and his ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, that gave fans an inside look at their relationship.

Waka, 40, captioned the post: “Just waiting for you to come home Jr. Best gift a man could ever ask for 🤲🏽👨🏽‍🍼 I walked 40yrs on earth!!”

This is the first biological child for the rapper, although he helped raise Charlie, now 20, during his marriage to Rivera. During the 2021 season finale of their reality show “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka,” Charlie asked Waka to officially adopt her.

The two divorced in 2022 but have maintained a close friendship. The Waka Flocka baby announcement comes as the rapper turns 40, and Rivera reflected warmly on their bond in a December podcast appearance. “We were such friends. That was my homie. We kick s— all the time. Like that was my friend,” she said.

Rivera also spoke candidly about the challenges they faced. “So when we got together, he was fighting his own demons of, ‘I want to be a family man. I got a good woman. I got Charlie and this going on. But I still out here in these streets,’” she said. “A lot of people start making excuses for him, but he was young, and he was trying to figure it out, too.”