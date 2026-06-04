Kameirah Johnson’s ode to Black hair is now Google’s Doodle for millions to see

Kameirah Johnson, a senior at Lakeside High School in North Seattle, is the official winner of Google’s 2025-2026 Doodle for Google competition. And now, all Google users can see her piece, “Hair Power: The Crown that Grows From Us,” on the search engine’s landing page.

As previously reported by theGrio, every year, Google hosts the nationwide art contest that invites students in grades K-12 to flex their creativity for a chance to have their Google Doodle featured on the website, as well as to win a $55,000 scholarship and a $50,000 tech package for their school.

Competing in this year’s theme of “My superpower is…”, Johnson’s award-winning artwork celebrates the beauty of Black hair, featuring three Black girls’ curls, coils, and braids spelling out “Google.”

“My superpower is my hair and the family history it carries. Each texture and style holds culture, care, and survival passed down without words,” Johnson shared in a statement. “Lying in the grass, our crowns rest without weakening. This kinky hair refuses conformity; it makes us different. Shaped by our lineage, our hair is undeniably beautiful.”

“Hair Power: The Crown that Grows From Us” by Kameirah Johnson (Photo courtesy of Google)

When speaking with theGrio in April, the young artist explained how inspired she was by her personal relationship with her hair, as well as the deep history surrounding Black hair.

“Black hair felt right because it’s never just hair; it represents identity, culture, and self-expression. I’ve seen how it can be judged or misunderstood, but also how powerful and creative it is,” she told theGrio. “I was inspired to submit because I wanted to put that beauty and meaning in a space as visible as Google. A Doodle reaches so many people, and I wanted to create something that celebrates Black hair as something worthy of being seen, understood, and appreciated.”

The image of the three women lying in a bed of golden shimmers, which she says represent her mother, her sister, and herself, quickly gained attention on social media, prompting users to rally around her. Across social media platforms, users encouraged everyone to vote for her in the competition’s public voting for the finalists. And for Johnson, the possibility of winning meant more than just receiving a scholarship and attention.

“Winning would obviously mean recognition, but it would also mean so much more. It would feel like proof that the way I see and interpret the world has value,” the graduating high school senior told theGrio. “As an artist, it’s easy to question whether your work matters or reaches people. This would give me the confidence to keep going, to take up space in rooms that weren’t always built for me.”

“It would also open doors, not just financially for my education, but creatively, allowing me to keep building a future where I can create freely and support my family at the same time,” she added.

After discovering her artistic talent in 2016, Johnson describes it as a gift from God. And as she prepares to attend New York University in the fall, she hopes to use this gift to build a career.

“I plan to dual major in Studio Art and Economics, continuing to expand my practice across different mediums. Long term, I want to own and curate my own gallery, one that centers artists whose work is often overlooked, especially young artists of color,” she shared. “I’m really interested in being a part of and creating spaces that build community and give people the resources and support to grow. Mentorship is a big part of that for me. I want to be the kind of person I needed when I was first figuring out my voice, someone who opens doors, shares knowledge, and makes the path forward feel possible,” she shared.

So as Google users around the world are introduced to her art, she hopes it serves as a reminder to “pay attention to what matters, especially the things that aren’t always centered or celebrated.”

“I want it to feel like an invitation to look closer, to recognize beauty, memory, and humanity in places that are often overlooked,” she concluded. “More than anything, I want it to carry a sense of care and connection, something that makes people feel seen or understood, even in a small way.”