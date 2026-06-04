KevOnStage is building a comedy empire at Tubi with new multi-project deal

Comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks has signed a multi-project, multi-year deal with Tubi, the streamer’s most expansive creator partnership to date.

The deal includes two additional seasons of his comedy series “Safe Space,” a new 10-episode workplace comedy called “The Airport,” his first comedy special for a major streamer, and two original films. According to Deadline, the deal marks a significant expansion of a relationship that began when “Safe Space” premiered on the platform last November.

“This slate is what happens when a platform believes in a creator’s full vision and gives them room to grow,” Fredericks said in a statement. “Tubi has given me the platform to do it all, from producing my first stand-up special to developing my first films, while also creating opportunities for up-and-coming creators, especially Black creators whose voices deserve to be amplified.”

His upcoming slate includes the eight-episode second season of “Safe Space,” premiering in June, followed by season three in July 2027. “The Airport,” a comedy centered on a dysfunctional airport crew, arrives in November. His stand-up special “Grief Sucks,” a heartfelt look at loss and family, debuts on Feb. 21, 2027. He also has two feature films in the pipeline: a holiday comedy set for 2027 and a horror-comedy slated for 2028.

Rich Bloom, General Manager of Creator Programs at Tubi, said the expansion reflects the platform’s commitment to creators with loyal audiences. “Expanding our partnership with him reflects our commitment to giving creators who bring unique voices and loyal fan bases to the platform the runway to go bigger,” Bloom said.

Since launching its creator program in June 2025, Tubi has grown to over 20,000 episodes from more than 300 creators on the platform.