Latto opens up about dating 21 Savage, hiding her pregnancy, and crying alone in Japan: ‘I was pregnant’

Latto is speaking openly about her relationship with 21 Savage for the first time, telling The Breakfast Club why she decided to go public after years of keeping things private. In the interview, the rapper revealed just how much she had been quietly protecting while the internet speculated.

As theGrio previously reported, the couple hinted at the birth of their newborn in May, but the Breakfast Club sit-down is the most candid Latto has been about both the relationship and the pregnancy.

“I feel like once you start reaching different milestones in life, you can only be so private,” she told hosts. “I got a baby. I can only be so private.”

One of the most revealing moments came when Latto described being pregnant while performing in Japan, with almost no one on her team knowing. “I was pregnant. I was in Japan crying in my room,” she said. She had texted her team asking to get hibachi because she was not in a great mood, but only her best friend, manager, and road manager knew about the pregnancy at the time.

Lato revealed that it was after that show that her grandmother learned of her pregnancy through the internet. “My grandma called my mama like, ‘Is Alyssa pregnant?’”

When asked why she stayed quiet about her relationship with 21 Savage for so long, she pushed back on the pressure to perform love publicly.

“There’s a conversation to be had about why can’t you be happy in love and be loved properly?” she said. “They want you to be crying like them and they want you to be in a relationship with an ain’t s*** n—a like them.”

She also addressed persistent rumors about 21 Savage’s marital status, stopping short of speaking for him directly. “What people don’t know, they gonna make up, but he not, and I don’t even want to say that,” she said. “That’s his story to tell… We happy, we do what works for us, and people make up what they don’t know.”