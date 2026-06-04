Mýa reveals she survived verbal, financial, and physical abuse in a past relationship: ‘Once it starts recurring, it’s time to bounce’

Mýa is speaking out about experiencing multiple forms of abuse in a past relationship, saying it changed her and ultimately pushed her toward healing.

The abuse revelation came during a candid appearance on “The Jason Lee Show,” where the Grammy-winning singer described going through verbal, financial, and physical abuse. In a clip from the interview shared on Instagram, Mýa said the relationship pushed her so far out of character that she no longer recognized herself.

“Once it starts recurring, it’s time to bounce because that can cost you your life,” she said. “All it takes is 50 seconds and you’re out of here as far as like asphyxiation.”

The turning point came when her young niece failed to recognize her during a heated phone argument.

“She’d been calling my name, Auntie Mýa , Auntie Mýa from another room,” Mýa recalled, in a clip shared by Baller Alert. “And I was so oblivious to her calling my name because I was yelling and screaming. And that’s not even me.”

Seeing her niece look at her like a stranger, she said, was her final moment of clarity. “I have become somebody else because of someone else. This ends today.”

Mýa stopped short of identifying who the relationship was with. She described the abuse as involving a “split second of rage” and “mental illness” and said it spanned multiple forms. “ Verbal abuse, financial abuse, physical abuse, all of that stuff,” she said.

The Mýa abuse disclosure, she said, was ultimately necessary — both for her own growth and to connect with other women going through similar situations. “Those instances in my life have definitely shaped me for the better because I now understand what’s really going on out here globally,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit TheHotline.org for confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in immediate danger, call 911 or your local emergency services.