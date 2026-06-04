Mýa says living below her means has helped her stay financially healthy throughout her career

Singer and songwriter Mýa says one of the keys to maintaining financial stability throughout her decades-long career has been surprisingly simple: live below your means.

During a recent interview with the “Joe and Jada” podcast shared on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning artist reflected on the financial advice that has guided her since the beginning of her music career. Mýa revealed that her mother has served as her accountant since 1997 and remains one of her most trusted advisers when it comes to major financial decisions.

“My mom’s advice to me has always been live below my means,” Mýa said.

The singer explained that having her mother involved in her finances has helped her maintain perspective and avoid unnecessary debt, even after achieving success in the entertainment industry.

“She’ll be the voice of reason before I make some big decisions,” Mýa said. “That keeps me aware.”

Known for hits including “Case of the Ex,” “My Love Is Like… Wo,” and her Grammy-winning collaboration on “Lady Marmalade,” Mýa has built a career spanning more than two decades. While many entertainers have publicly discussed financial setbacks or lavish spending habits, the singer said she has always preferred a more disciplined approach.

“I always have been like this, living right here below my means so I don’t ever get in too much debt,” she explained.

Mýa also credited her father as an influence on her outlook toward money and life. Describing him as independent and hardworking, she said she grew up watching him balance multiple jobs while still enjoying the things he valued.

“I’ve watched him grind my entire life,” she said. “I’m talking about multiple jobs at once.”

The singer joked that while her father enjoys the finer things in life, he remains committed to living on his own terms. She also praised his youthful appearance and strong sense of independence.

Mýa’s comments arrive at a time when financial literacy and wealth preservation have become increasingly common topics among entertainers and entrepreneurs. Her approach echoes advice often shared by financial experts, who emphasize controlling expenses and avoiding lifestyle inflation as key components of long-term wealth building.

For Mýa, the lesson has remained consistent throughout her career: success is not just about how much money you make, but how wisely you manage it.