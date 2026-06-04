Veteran actor Keith David honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Veteran actor Keith David was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Los Angeles in the category of Motion Pictures, acknowledging his nearly 50-year acting career.

According to a news release, actor, producer and emcee Ryan Bathe, Mayor Karen Bass, Lynn Whitfield, John Carpenter and John C. McGinley were among those who spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony next to the Pantages Theatre.

David had strong professional relationships with the speakers. He and Carpenter collaborated on two iconic science fiction-horror films: the 1982 classic “The Thing” and the 1988 cult favorite “They Live.”

Meanwhile, he and McGinley, a fellow longtime actor, appeared together in several films, including “Platoon” (1986), “Article 99” (1992), “The Last Outlaw” (1993) and “Johns” (1996).

David and Whitfield were castmates in the independent historical drama “North Star” (2016). They later became known to television audiences as Bishop and Lady Mae Greenleaf, the patriarch and matriarch of the family in OWN’s “Greenleaf,” which aired from 2016 to 2020.

The prestigious honor comes on David’s 70th birthday.

David, a New York City native, began his acting career after graduating from New York’s High School of Performing Arts and the Juilliard School. His work has earned him Screen Actors Guild and Tony Award nominations, as well as an NAACP Image Award and three Emmy Awards, according to the news release.

David’s film credits include “There’s Something About Mary,” “Nope,” the Oscar-winning “American Fiction,” “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” (2026) and the upcoming “My New Friend Jim.” On television, he co-stars in FX’s “The Lowdown” (2026) and has appeared in series such as “Abbott Elementary” and “Community.”

Beyond his acclaimed screen work, David has earned three Emmy Awards for his voiceover performances in Ken Burns’ documentaries “The War” (2007), “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson” (2005) and “Jackie Robinson” (2016).

He has also showcased his vocal talents in animated projects such as “Gargoyles” (1994-97), “The Princess and the Frog” (2009), “Rick and Morty” (2013-present) and “Hazbin Hotel” (2024-present). More recently, he appeared in the Oscar-winning “American Fiction” and Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller “Nope.”

David’s dedication is considered the 2,847th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In July 2025, David shared an Instagram video reacting after watching presenter Eugenio Derbez announce his name as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026. He appeared emotional and was surrounded by loved ones at the time, according to ABC News.

“Happy 70th birthday,” a woman said in the background as David said, “Oh my God.”

“What a surprise! Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top.🙏🏿Thank you @hwdwalkoffame & @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for this honor. A special thank you to my wife, @dionne_lea – my greatest supporter! This will be a wonderful birthday present next year. #Classof2026,” David wrote in the post’s caption.