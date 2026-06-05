After devastating house fire killed two teens, family urges supporters to use verified GoFundMe

Two children of Westchester County corrections officer Gregory Toone were killed in a house fire in Cortlandt Manor, New York, last Wednesday morning, May 27, according to CBS local reports.

As support for the family has poured in online, relatives are urging well-wishers to donate only through the verified GoFundMe campaign created on behalf of Officer Gregory Toone and his family, noting that fraudulent fundraising links have also surfaced in the wake of the tragedy.

Alina Toone, 17, and her brother Jeremiah Toone, 15, were in critical condition after suffering burns on 40% to 50% of their bodies after being pulled from a second-floor bedroom and rushed to nearby hospitals. Later that day, it was confirmed that both children had passed away.

According to local officials, the fire broke out in the early morning hours of May 27 at the family’s home on Sherwood Road. Authorities say smoke detectors alerted the household, allowing Yenny Toone and the couple’s oldest son to escape. Gregory Toone was working an overnight shift at the time of the fire.

Firefighters responding to the scene found both entrances blocked by flames and instead conducted rescues through windows.

The family’s dog also died in the blaze.

According to People reports, following a preliminary investigation, officials said the fire is believed to have started when a power strip connected to an extension cord malfunctioned in the dining room, causing flames to spread rapidly throughout the home, according to Mohegan Lake Fire Chief Thomas Eade.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace issued a statement expressing her condolences.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Alina and Jeremiah Toone, children of Westchester County Correction Officer Gregory Toone, in a house fire this morning,” Cacace said. “This unbelievable tragedy is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Following news of her niece and nephew’s deaths, Yenny Toone’s sister, journalist Shanita Hubbard shared the story on Threads, confirming the deaths and warning followers about fake fundraising links that had begun circulating online.

“Sharing a gofundme in this thread,” she wrote. “They face a long road ahead of them so if you’re able to contribute please do. If not, sharing the link is supportive.”

The verified GoFundMe to support Officer Toone and his family can be found at gofundme.com/f/supporting-officer-toone-after-tragic-loss.