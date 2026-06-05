New details emerge in Ashlee Jenae death investigation after authorities rule suicide

This week, Tanzanian authorities officially ruled the death of influencer Ashlee Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, a suicide following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death during a trip to Zanzibar earlier this year.

According to statements from the Tanzania Police Force reported by TMZ, investigators reviewed digital evidence and personal communications as part of their inquiry. Officials said the investigation uncovered online searches, including a ChatGPT query about what might amount to a fatal dose of Valium and messages that they believe indicated Robinson was experiencing significant emotional distress in the weeks leading up to her death.

Zanzibar Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation Zuberi Chembera said authorities examined Robinson’s online activity, including searches related to self-harm. Investigators also reviewed text messages sent to family members and friends that they described as reflecting depression and, in some cases, appearing to be farewell messages.

Robinson died on April 9 while staying at a luxury resort in Zanzibar. The trip was reportedly intended to celebrate her birthday and included plans involving her fiancé, Joe McCann.

Authorities said a hotel employee discovered Robinson unresponsive after receiving no response from her room. She was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police previously announced that the immediate cause of death was cerebral hypoxia resulting from strangulation and suffocation. Following a broader investigation, authorities concluded that Robinson died by suicide.

There have been no comments from Robinson’s family following Thursday’s press conference; however, at the time of her death, a number of her friends and family members were adamant she was doing well. In April, family members posted a statement on social media speaking to her healthy state of mind and asked, respectfully, that “any information not directly provided by our family be treated as unverified and not considered factual.”

The case initially drew widespread attention after family members publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding her death and sought additional answers about the events leading up to it. Authorities said they interviewed McCann and investigated reports of an argument between the couple before Robinson’s death. However, officials stated that no criminal charges were filed and McCann was not arrested.

Thursday, McCann expressed ongoing grief over Robinson’s death, saying he misses her every day and continues to struggle with the loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.