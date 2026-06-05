Arrest warrant issued for Brandon Aiyuk following viral high-speed driving video

Brandon Aiyuk is facing legal trouble after California authorities issued an arrest warrant linked to a YouTube video that allegedly showed him driving at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

According to Complex, the Brandon Aiyuk arrest warrant is from a December 2025 video posted to the NFL star’s YouTube channel. The footage reportedly showed Aiyuk driving a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing while accelerating well beyond posted speed limits on roads in Santa Clara, including an area near Levi’s Stadium.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Aiyuk is wanted on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed following an investigation conducted by the Santa Clara Police Department.

San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Authorities reportedly began reviewing the video after it gained public attention online. Court documents indicate the footage became a key piece of evidence in the case, eventually leading prosecutors to file charges.

The video allegedly captured the former San Francisco 49ers receiver reaching illegal speeds, prompting criticism from fans and safety advocates. Following the backlash, Aiyuk issued a public apology, saying his future content would not include speeding-related behavior.

The legal development adds to a challenging period for the wide receiver. Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers in 2024. He was expected to remain a cornerstone of the franchise’s offense. However, his trajectory changed after suffering a significant knee injury just seven games into the season.

Since then, questions have surrounded both his recovery and his future with the organization. Earlier this year, 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged that the relationship between the player and the team had deteriorated, fueling speculation that Aiyuk’s tenure in San Francisco may be coming to an end.

While the legal process is still unfolding, the warrant for Aiyuk’s arrest has placed him back in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to football, with authorities now seeking to move forward with the misdemeanor case.