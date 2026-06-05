‘Ruin a good thing’: Hakeem Jeffries slams Trump attending Knicks NBA finals game

President Donald Trump confirmed he will attend an upcoming NBA finals game to watch the New York Knicks play in their first finals in more than 25 years, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that he will travel to Madison Square Garden for Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time,” said the New York native, adding, “They’re a great team.”

However, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, dunked on the 47th president of the United States for his upcoming presidential visit to MSG.

“I’m not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him,” Jeffries told CNN. “Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself.”

Jeffries, who is leading Democrats to potentially win back the majority in the House to become the first African-American speaker, continued, “I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break. Why doesn’t this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster.”

As President Trump is seated inside Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jeffries said he’ll be tuning in from Washington, D.C., as Congress is in session.

He told theGrio, “But I hope to gather with a group of friends and colleagues and, you know, watch the Knicks be successful in both Game 3 and Game 4 in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 04: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a “Beautiful, Clean Coal” event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced a $700 million investment in funding for coal plants and energy infrastructure. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Knicks are currently leading the NBA finals series against the Spurs 1-0. Game 2 is Friday night in San Antonio. Trump’s presence at Game 3 will mark the first time in history that a U.S. president attends an NBA finals game.

Cameron Trimble, founder and CEO of Hip-Politics and the former White House Director of Digital Engagement under President Biden, previously told theGrio, “Trump always wants to be the first to do things.”

Given Trump’s unpopularity in New York, where the Queens native was criminally convicted, clashed with elected officials, and saw his Trump Hotel vandalized on numerous occasions, Trump is likely to be met with something familiar whenever he visits the Big Apple or attends a sporting event: boos and protests.

“I think he’ll be met with resounding boos,” says Trimble.

Throughout his first and second terms, Trump has been met with boos at major sporting events numerous times. In November 2025, the president was booed at an NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. Two months earlier, Trump was booed at the U.S. Open men’s singles championship match in New York City. During his first term, President Trump was booed while attending the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

Trimble tells theGrio that he believes Trump’s plan to attend the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden is less about spectating and more about politics.

“He understands his approval ratings are low,” said the former Biden official, who pointed to the unpopular U.S. war in Iran that is driving up gas prices and the rising cost of living, and the controversy over the Epstein files “cover-up.”

Trimble said Trump, who is facing political headwinds, likely sees attending one of the largest American sporting events in a city he once had “deep ties” to, and to cheer on a team that hasn’t won an NBA championship in more than 50 years, as an opportunity to inject himself into “cultural significance.”

“I think Trump sees this as both an opportunity to be first and attach his name and likeness to something that is universally popular,” he argued.