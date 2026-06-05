NBA investigating alleged courtside fan harassment of Jalen Brunson during Finals Game 1

The NBA has reportedly launched a review after Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was involved in a postgame discussion with officials regarding comments allegedly made by courtside fans during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

According to People reports, the league is reviewing claims that two fans repeatedly directed vulgar and derogatory remarks toward Brunson, including comments related to accusations that the All-Star guard exaggerates contact to draw fouls and crude “flopping” comments.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Brunson approached referee Scott Foster after the game to raise concerns about the fans’ behavior and that the comments allegedly continued even during that interaction.

While neither Brunson nor the NBA has publicly detailed exactly what was said, Haynes later stated on “The Dan Patrick Show” that the remarks went beyond typical game-day trash talk and included repeated taunts directed at the Knicks star.

Jalen Brunson got HEATED with a Spurs fan after the Knicks stole game 1 in San Antonio.



Wow 😬 pic.twitter.com/ml4MMwuTcB — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 4, 2026

The NBA has not yet announced whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the fans involved. League officials are expected to review available video footage and gather additional information before determining whether arena policies were violated.

The situation has sparked discussion about the line between fan engagement and abusive behavior, particularly during high-profile playoff games where emotions often run high. Courtside spectators are generally allowed to interact with players, but the NBA and its teams have increasingly taken action against fans whose conduct is deemed threatening, discriminatory, or excessively disruptive.

The controversy comes amid another strong postseason performance from Brunson, who once again played a key role in New York’s victory. Following the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown praised his point guard’s leadership and ability to deliver in crucial moments.

For now, the focus shifts to Game 2 in San Antonio, while the league continues its review of the alleged incident involving Brunson and the courtside fans.