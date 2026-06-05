Need something to watch?11 binge-worthy picks to stream this weekend

It is officially the weekend, and while we all love to be outside because it’s hot out (word to Cardi B), sometimes the best weekends are the ones spent in the house. So this weekend, if you’re planning to enjoy the rent, mortgage, and light bill you’ve worked so hard to pay, consider this your streaming guide.

From crime dramas and comedies to documentaries and fan-favorite series worth revisiting, here are 10 binge-worthy picks to queue up this weekend.

“Raising Kanan” (STARZ)

Ahead of the premiere of the fifth and final season of “Raising Kanan” on June 12, catch up on the latest happenings in the “Power” universe and Kanan Stark’s evolution from ambitious teenager to ruthless kingpin this weekend.

“Man on Fire” (Netflix)

Haunted by his past and hunted by his enemies, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays John Creasy, a Special Forces veteran fighting to keep a teenage girl alive on the deadly streets of Rio de Janeiro.

“Bandi” (Netflix)

After their mother’s death, a group of orphaned siblings in Martinique struggle to get by, driving some of them toward crime as a way to stay together.

“The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Starring Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” follows a decades-long friendship among three married couples that is tested when one of them divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.

“The Chi” (Paramount + with Showtime)

Whether you stopped watching somewhere in the middle of the show’s 8-season run or want to rewatch from the beginning, “The Chi” is the perfect show to turn on and forget about the world this weekend.

“Diarra From Detroit” (BET + & Paramount +)

Ahead of its Season 2 premiere on July 29, meet Diarra, a divorcing, overworked teacher who finds herself drawn into a cold case after a dating app matches her with a man she suspects is the adult version of a boy abducted in the 90s.

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Before the July 2 premiere of its third and final season, relax on the couch and catch up with stylist Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau, on her journey to find happiness on her own terms in “Survival of the Thickest.”

“From” (MGM+/ Prime Video)

“From” centers on the residents of a nightmarish town that traps anyone who enters. As they search for a way out, they must also survive terrifying creatures that come out at night.

“One Battle After Another” (Prime Video)

If you never made it to theaters to see the film that had social media buzzing throughout award season, you can now watch Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti’s award-winning performances in “One Battle After Another” on Amazon Prime Video.

“Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight Of The World” (HBO Max)

Premiering Sunday, June 7, this Questlove-produced documentary centers on the band Earth, Wind & Fire, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day while exploring the deep philosophical and spiritual meaning behind their message and music.

“Nemesis” (Netflix)

In her latest series, Courtney A. Kemp, the creator of “Power,” leaves audiences questioning who is the good guy and who is the bad guy as master thief Coltrane Wilder ( Y’lan Noel) and Detective Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law) face off in thrilling competition to outsmart each other.