Meagan Good, Patti LaBelle and Tyler Perry honored at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards celebrating Black excellence

The biggest names in entertainment stepped out in style this weekend as the sixth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards celebrated the artists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers shaping culture on and off the screen.

Actress Meagan Good, music legend Patti LaBelle, and filmmaker Tyler Perry were among the honorees recognized during the annual event founded by Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee. The ceremony celebrates artists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers whose influence extends far beyond headlines, box office numbers, or chart success.

The awards arrive as Hollywood Unlocked continues to expand its footprint in media and culture. In a recent conversation with TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford, Lee reflected on building his own seat at the table and growing the platform into something larger than celebrity news. That vision was reflected throughout Thursday night’s ceremony, which highlighted not only entertainers but also leaders whose work has created opportunities for others.

For Lee, the Impact Awards represent something bigger than a red carpet event. The annual gathering has evolved into one of the most visible celebrations of Black achievement outside traditional Hollywood institutions, recognizing people who have leveraged their platforms to create lasting change within Black communities.

That mission was evident in this year’s honorees.

Few figures embody Black ownership and self-determination in entertainment quite like Perry. Over the past two decades, he has built one of the largest independently owned production empires in the country, creating jobs and opportunities for countless Black actors, writers and filmmakers while proving that success does not have to come through traditional Hollywood gatekeepers.

LaBelle’s impact spans generations. With a career that stretches more than six decades, the Grammy-winning singer has remained one of Black music’s most beloved and enduring voices while successfully expanding into television, publishing and business ventures. Her longevity has made her a blueprint for artists seeking to build careers that outlast trends.

Good’s recognition highlights a different kind of legacy—reinvention. After entering the industry as a child actress, she has successfully navigated multiple eras of Hollywood while evolving into a producer, entrepreneur and leading woman whose career continues to grow.

Together, the honorees tell a larger story about what success looks like in Black America. While their paths differ, each has built something designed to last: a studio, a cultural legacy, a media platform or a body of work that continues to inspire the next generation.

As conversations about representation, ownership and economic empowerment continue across the entertainment industry, the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards serve as a reminder that Black influence extends far beyond the spotlight. The people being celebrated are not just shaping culture—they are building institutions, creating opportunities and helping define what the future of Black excellence can look like.

And for many in attendance, that’s what impact really means.