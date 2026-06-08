Arson attempt targets Juneteenth event at Boston’s historic African Meeting House

A suspect was caught on surveillance camera stealing a package from Boston’s historic African Meeting House—operated by the Museum of African American History in Boston—and attempting to set fire to its contents in a nearby alleyway just weeks before Juneteenth.

The arson attempt targeted items clearly labeled for the museum’s upcoming Juneteenth celebration, including decorations, bingo sets, and event supplies. TheGrio has featured the Museum of African American History in Boston among essential African American museum destinations across the country, and theGrio has also covered the history and significance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday and community celebration. According to CBS News Boston, Boston Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, described as a white man in a dark jacket, light-colored shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

“That’s what is disturbing, right? That is what is unsettling for staff, for the board, and everyone,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s CEO and President. “Beacon Hill is a very closely built community, and the smallest ember can start major devastation.”

The African Meeting House is over 200 years old and is the oldest Black church building in the country; Frederick Douglass spoke there. WBZ TV captured the scene on video, showing just how close the alleyway where the fire was set sits to the building itself. Dr. Trent noted the building’s irreplaceable nature. “We are a historic building, so the history is literally embedded in the bricks, into the wood of the building,” she said. “If we lose it, there is nothing else like it in the country.”

Dr. Trent said the arson attempt felt deliberate, given how clearly the Juneteenth materials were labeled. “Everything was clearly labeled Juneteenth from colors to bingo, decor,” she said. “This feels deliberate, but we are waiting for the investigation to give us more information.”

She also placed the incident in a broader historical pattern. “What we know historically is that African American institutions have been burned when the stories they are telling, or the work they do, challenge notions people have,” Dr. Trent said.

The museum confirmed the Juneteenth block party will proceed as planned. “We can purchase more items. We will have a successful Juneteenth celebration. What we cannot replace is the African Meeting House of Boston.”