Atlanta USPS employee identified as Demarcus Little Sr. after death at area distribution center

A United States Postal Service employee who died at a metro Atlanta mail distribution facility has been identified as Demarcus Dejuan Little Sr., 45, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Little worked at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center (RPDC) in Palmetto, Georgia, a facility that has faced operational scrutiny since opening in 2024 as part of the USPS modernization and consolidation initiative. Officials have not publicly disclosed the circumstances surrounding his death, which occurred on June 3.

In a statement, the USPS said it was deeply saddened by the loss and extended condolences to Little’s family, friends and coworkers. The agency also announced that counseling services would be made available to employees at the Palmetto facility.

According to CBS News Atlanta, USPS officials confirmed Little’s employment at the Palmetto center but have not released additional details regarding the incident.

The Palmetto distribution hub has been the focus of significant attention since its launch in February 2024. Designed to improve efficiency and streamline mail processing operations, the facility instead became associated with widespread delivery delays during its early months of operation.

Mail service performance in Georgia declined sharply after the center opened, prompting complaints from residents, businesses and elected officials. The issues led U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to launch an inquiry into the facility’s operations, questioning postal leadership about ongoing service disruptions.

The center also came under review in a 2025 audit conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. The report cited several operational concerns, including space limitations, insufficient supervision and what auditors described as a poor workplace culture.

CBS News Atlanta reported that the Postal Service said it is providing support services for employees as the organization mourns the loss of a fellow worker.

No additional information has been released by investigators, and officials have not indicated whether the death was related to workplace conditions or other factors.

The investigation remains ongoing.