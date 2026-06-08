‘It’s not realistic’: Idris Elba suggests a Black James Bond in ‘some markets’ won’t work as he puts rumors to bed

Idris Elba is adding an interesting wrinkle to his thoughts about portraying James Bond.

The 53-year-old actor, who has been tied to playing the famed spy since 2008, is fervently aware that he won’t be tapped to play Bond in any upcoming film, but is also mindful that a Bond who even looks like him might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

In a new feature for the UK edition of GQ, Elba was again asked about rumors that he’d one day play 007 in a film and flatly denied he’d ever been approached for the role in any capacity.

“It was never legit. It was always just a rumour,” Elba said, pointing to the fact that the rumors originated in 2008, thanks to actor Daniel Craig believing that a Black Bond could be possible due to the election of Barack Obama. “I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing.”

Elba explained further, “James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

Even if Bond goes to someone younger (and not Black), Elba believes that changing certain aspects of Bond to fit certain narratives wouldn’t work either. “Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

Since Craig’s exit following 2021’s “No Time To Die,” no other actor has been named to take on the role of the famed English spy. The five-year current gap between films is the second longest for the franchise behind the six-year wait between 1989’s “License To Kill” and 1995’s “GoldenEye” and the six-year wait between 2015’s “Spectre” and “No Time To Die.”

The franchise isn’t completely lifeless. Denis Villeneuve, he of the “Dune” franchise, is set to direct the next Bond film while the studio continues a search for Craig’s successor. While Elba suggests that other Black actors likely won’t be considered for the role, he’s already crossing his name off the list.