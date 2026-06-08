Twin doctors return home to lead Richmond emergency department together

Identical twin brothers Dr. Travan Jasper and Dr. Travis Jasper have returned to their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, to lead the emergency department at the city’s Chippenham Hospital, bringing decades of shared experience back to the community that shaped them.

“It’s a real honor to have that opportunity to care for people you know and you’re close to,” Travis Jasper told ABC News. The Twin doctors Richmond ER story took a new turn when the brothers accepted co-medical director positions at Chippenham Hospital.

Despite their deep roots in Richmond, the brothers initially hesitated to return home to practice medicine. They worried about the responsibility of treating people they had known for much of their lives.

Over time, however, those concerns gave way to excitement about giving back to their community. According to Travis, one of the first things they did after returning was reconnect with people they grew up with. “Look, there’s some new sheriffs in town. Come to Chippenham if you want excellent care in the emergency department,” he recalled telling friends and community members.

The appointment is also notable within HCA Healthcare. The health system says the Jasper brothers are currently the only twins leading a hospital department within its Capital Division, which includes 18 hospitals across Virginia and New Hampshire.

Chippenham Hospital CEO Lance Jones praised their commitment to excellence and teamwork. “Their shared commitment to clinical excellence, collaboration and compassionate care reflects our mission to care for and improve human life,” Jones said.

A major reason the partnership works so well is their willingness to learn from one another. The brothers regularly discuss patient cases, compare experiences and exchange ideas to improve care for the people they serve.

The brothers acknowledge that competition has always existed between them, but so has unwavering support. Travis went on to describe his brother as his “superpower,” a phrase that perfectly captures the spirit of the story.

Reflecting on the challenges they faced throughout their careers, Travan described their path as a “roller coaster,” adding that every setback helped shape who they are today. Travis shared a similarly simple but powerful lesson for aspiring doctors: “Never stop caring.”