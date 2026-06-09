Beat the heat (and the funk) with these Black-owned summer fragrances

Summer is in full swing! And as the temperatures rise, let’s be honest, so does the probability of people being musty. And while it can happen to the best of us, this summer we’re collectively committed to beating the funk that comes with being outside, living our best lives. A solid shower routine and a reliable deodorant (hopefully one you tested during the winter months, because summer is not the time to experiment) are a great start, but a summer fragrance? That’s the finishing touch that keeps you feeling and smelling fresh from the cookout to the concert and everywhere in between.

Here are the scents we’ll be reaching for all summer long, and of course, they’re all Black-owned.

Leier

(Photo courtesy of Leier)

Leier is a Black-woman-owned indie fragrance brand offering gender-fluid luxury scents rooted in intention. Each fragrance is designed to be worn solo or layered with others in the collection, and they’re all formulated to evolve on the skin throughout the day, meaning you won’t smell the same at 10 am as you do at 10 pm (in the best way). The lineup spans a lot of ground: RISE is fruity-floral, RESIST leans resinous and woody, REBEL goes spicy gourmand, and REIGN settles into a warm floral amber. And if you’re looking to double up on your routine, Leier also offers Hair Serum Perfumes that blend haircare and fragrance seamlessly.

For the warmer months, we recommend REIGN, RISE, AND RESIST, and saving REBEL’s gourmand notes for the colder months.

Click here to explore Leier.

Oui The People – Sunday Lime & Caribbean Skin

(Photo: Oui The People)

Inspired by founder Karen Young’s Caribbean heritage, Oui The People’s fine fragrance line is basically a one-way ticket to island life. Every scent is a love letter to the Caribbean experience, but two stand out for summer specifically. Oui The People’s Sunday Lime, which is inspired by low mornings, ocean air, and the joy of doing nothing in particular, and Caribbean Skin, inspired by the freedom of summer and bashment parties, are perfect regardless of whether you’re having a hot girl summer or a chill girl summer.

Click here to explore Oui The People’s fragrances (also available on the TikTok Shop)

Cloudar by Better World Fragrance House

(Photo courtesy of Better World Fragrance House)

Wherever you land on the Drake vs. Kendrick beef, there’s no denying that Cloudar from Drake’s Better World Fragrance House is a standout summer scent. Light enough to wear in the heat without being overbearing, but with just enough projection to turn heads, Cloudar strikes the perfect balance. Notes of Crystallized Ginger, Sparkling Mandarin, Crisp Nashi Pear, Clary Sage, Jasmine Sambac, Lily of the Valley, Tonka Bean, and Haitian Vetiver come together to create something that actually lasts on the skin.

Click here to explore Better World Fragrance House (also available at Ulta Beauty).

Haus of Lumi Body Oils

(Photo: Haus of Lumi.com)

One of the secrets to smelling good all day is fragrance body oil, as it clings to the skin in a way eau de parfums don’t. Haus of Lumi’s body oil collection offers a range of scents from fresh linens to floral blossoms. This brand blends fragrance with the nourishing properties of avocado, sunflower and grapeseed oil to create oils that leave your skin glowing and smelling good all day.

Click here to explore Hause of Lumi.

Octavia Morgan – Summer Fleur & L’Affaire

(Photo: Octavia Morgan)

Designed for those with sensitive skin, Octavia Morgan is the perfect brand for fragrance-sensitive people who still want to make others say, “wow, they smell so good.” While all their scents offer something special, Octavia Morgan’s “Summer Fleur” and “L’Affaire” are floral scents that feel radiant and effortlessly elegant.

Click here to explore Octavia Morgan fragrances (also available at Ulta Beauty).

Brown Girl Jane – Carnivale

(Photo: Brown Girl Jane/Sephora.com)

As the name suggests, Brown Girl Jane’s Carnivale perfume is designed to capture the essence of Trinidad’s legendary celebration. Blending notes of Caribbean mango, warm vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and amber to create a scent that’s juicy, rich, and unforgettable like the sights, sounds and flavors of the island.

Click here to explore Brown Girl Jane fragrances (also available at Sephora).