Cap, gown, and a whole lot of anxiety: The truth about being a recent college grad today

There’s a very sobering moment that hits every graduate at some point. Sometimes it arrives hours before you walk across the stage, or minutes after you pack up your campus apartment. Sometimes it finds you at 3 a.m., wide awake in your childhood bedroom weeks after turning that tassel, staring at the ceiling while your phone screen glows with an email notification about your student loan balance. It’s the moment where reality sets in because, as proud as you are of that degree, the world on the other side of it doesn’t come with a syllabus.

For Black graduates specifically, that moment hits with a particular weight. You’ve worked twice as hard to get here, code-switching through internships, being the first in your family to walk across that stage, or carrying the quiet pressure of not being the first and needing to make it count. And now, on the other side of all of that, the data confirms what so many of you are already feeling in your chest.

New findings from Intuit’s 2026 Life-ing Report, which surveyed 2,000 recent and soon-to-be college graduates, paint a portrait of a generation that is equal parts brilliant and burdened. For Black recent and soon-to-be grads, debt is the number one financial concern (24%), and more than half (55%) say that graduation is the most overwhelmed they have ever felt in their lives.

Here’s the frustrating truth: Black graduates are entering the workforce deeply confident in who they are and what they bring to the table, with 70% percent reporting feeling completely confident in their career competence. However, the job market they are stepping into does not match their confidence. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the unemployment rate for recent college graduates reached 5.6% in March 2026. Outside of the pandemic, this is reportedly the highest level in a decade, as the job market was once believed to be better for recent graduates. As experts note, the current stagnant, slower-moving job market across industries has caused employers to recruit less, and existing employees to hold onto their jobs due to a scarcity of opportunities, making it particularly hard for new graduates to break into the workforce.

This, paired with Intuit’s data, which found a gap between career readiness and financial readiness, is the source of a lot of recent graduates’ anxiety. While 70% feel confident in their professional abilities, only 55% feel the same level of confidence in their financial know-how. The gap is so prominent that the study revealed that more than half of the surveyed recent graduates would pay for financial literacy courses or workshops because it was not taught in school. And while many report turning to their parents for guidance, the reality is that for many Black grads, especially first-generation students, the financial advice available at home only stretches so far, making it even more complicated.

And with ever-changing information about government student loans, concerns about student loan debt are shaping how graduates approach their careers. According to the report, this year’s graduates are nearly torn between following their passion (35% plan to prioritize purpose over pay) and chasing financial security (33% plan to prioritize the higher-paying role). Another 16% plan to simply accept the first offer that comes through out of sheer immediate financial need. Unlike prior generations, recent graduates in the last few years are also living in a digital paradox of social media. Though social media feeds are typically highlight reels of people’s lives, nearly two-thirds of graduates (63%) say social media makes them feel more financially insecure, and 64% say they feel financially behind compared to their peers.

Despite the debt, overwhelming feelings, comparison spirals, and the fact that adulthood looks nothing like what was sold to them growing up, 82% of recent grads believe that financial stability is achievable within the next year. And when asked to describe their finances in a single word, the number one answer was “hopeful.” The reality is, just as much as recent grads want financial education through platforms like Intuit’s free resource hub, they also want these realities discussed more openly, because the majority of us are quietly struggling while pretending we’re not.

So to everyone in their 20-somethings, regardless of whether you graduated last month or the last few years, I see you. You’re not lazy or falling behind. The data doesn’t lie; it’s hard out here, so all you can do is keep trying.