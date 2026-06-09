How ‘the village’ can keep Black men alive

It’s often said that behind every great man is an even greater woman. It may also be true that behind every healthy man is an entire village.

June is Men’s Health Month, and this year’s theme, “Partners in Care: For Better Lifespans Across the Lifespan,” shines a spotlight on the people who help keep men healthy, from spouses and family members to physicians, caregivers, and community support systems.

“Men’s health is not experienced in isolation,” the Men’s Health Network said of this year’s theme. “Health behaviors, access to care, and long-term outcomes are shaped by relationships with partners, families, caregivers, friends, and communities.”

The month also includes Men’s Health Week, starting June 15 in the lead-up to Father’s Day. During that week, awareness efforts are amplified, culminating in Wear BLUE Day on Friday, June 19, when people are encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness about men’s health.

This year’s theme is especially significant for Black men, who, at a time when there is much discussion about a growing male loneliness epidemic and the erosion of “the village,” continue to face some of the nation’s most persistent health disparities.

Black men continue to face some of the country’s highest rates of chronic disease. The American Heart Association reports that roughly 62% of Black men have hypertension and 63% live with cardiovascular disease. Meanwhile, about 12% have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Black men also face a disproportionate burden from several cancers, including prostate cancer, for which, according to the American Cancer Society, they have the highest mortality rate of any racial group.

The Men’s Health Network notes that men’s health concerns have historically received less attention, contributing to delayed care, lower rates of preventive screening, and avoidable health outcomes. Those challenges are reflected in what the organization calls the “Lifespan Gender Gap,” with men living, on average, nearly six years fewer than women, often due to preventable or manageable conditions.

Experts have long noted that many men are less likely to seek preventive health care and are more likely to wait until symptoms become serious before seeing a doctor. This is especially true among Black men, who are significantly less likely to receive annual preventive care. Factors ranging from busy schedules and financial concerns to cultural expectations around toughness and self-reliance can contribute to delayed care, often making conditions more difficult to treat once they are discovered. For Black men, a long-standing mistrust of the medical system rooted in historical inequities can create another barrier to seeking care.

Former NBA player Chris Bosh made a public plea earlier this year for people to take their health more seriously following what he described as a near-death experience in which he blacked out and woke up in his own blood.

“It was a scary thing, and it came fast, and it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, how we live our lives, and no matter what, make sure you don’t wait,” he said at the time.

Health advocates like the Men’s Health Network say improving health outcomes for men will require more than individual effort. It will also require strong support systems and communities that encourage preventive care, routine screenings, and healthier lifestyles.

That reality is part of what makes this year’s theme especially meaningful. For many men, the people closest to them become an important bridge to better health. Spouses remind them to schedule checkups, family members encourage healthier choices, friends become workout partners, and faith communities and social networks help create accountability and support.

Men’s Health Month serves as a reminder that improving health does not always require dramatic changes, and it does not have to happen alone.

“When men are supported through shared advocacy, education, empathy, and connection, outcomes improve not only for men, but for everyone connected to them,” said the Men’s Health Network.