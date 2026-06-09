‘You need your rest’: Stephen A. Smith claps back at Trump after ‘low IQ’ jab following Game 3 of NBA Finals

Stephen A. Smith used one of the final segments on Tuesday’s episode of “First Take” to respond to comments made by President Donald Trump after Smith, like many New Yorkers, was wary of Trump’s attendance during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

With a large American flag waving in the background, Smith didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Trump, especially after Trump referred to him as “low IQ” when it came to the ESPN pundit’s chances of entering politics and running for higher office.

“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I’d put my IQ against yours any day of the week,” Smith said. “I could go one better. I could ask you why you been running from me for the last year, since I wanted to talk to you. I could ask you to debate me, since you think you’re that dude. We could go a myriad of ways with all of this. But I’m not going to let you off the hook, because none of that is important.”

Despite reiterating that “First Take” was a sports program completely separate from his radio show on SiriusXM, Smith took umbrage at Trump’s presence, leading to enhanced security around Madison Square Garden and a chaotic environment that denied several bars and businesses near MSG any patronage, costing those individuals money.

Stephen A Smith responds to Donald Trump calling him a low IQ individual on First Take:



“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours, I got something even better I could ask you why you been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to… https://t.co/iI1DpLjkRb pic.twitter.com/Edon6R1fzF — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 9, 2026

“Brunson played better when you weren’t there,” Smith continued. “(Mikal) Bridges played better when you weren’t there. Karl-Anthony Towns played better when you weren’t there, Landry Shamet played better when you weren’t there. The crowd was festive, hyped, and more intimidating when you weren’t there. Businesses were thriving before you showed up. Parking garages were being fed before you showed up. There was noise reverberating off the walls of Madison Square Garden before you showed up.

“I thought you were a New Yorker, Mr. President. I thought you cared. I thought it mattered to you, Gotham City, the New York Knicks, the erasing of a 53-year drought. I thought that mattered to you.”

Smith didn’t stop there, jabbing at Trump allegedly falling asleep during the game as he sat in a suite next to family members, members of his close circle and Knicks owner James Dolan.

“It’s clear you need your rest, isn’t it?” Smith said. “More extensive analysis of your betrayal to New Yorkers will come a little bit later on my own platform.”

The Knicks saw their 13-game winning streak fall on Monday as the San Antonio Spurs won 115-111. Game 4 is set for Wednesday and according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Trump will not be in attendance.

It has already prompted fans to sage the Garden to revive the spirits of long-suffering Knicks fans who believe this is their year for a title.