Cardi B weighs in on Karmelo Anthony case, calls 35-year sentence ‘disgusting’

Cardi B is weighing in on the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager convicted in the 2025 killing of fellow student Austin Metcalf, calling the punishment excessive and saying she does not believe justice was served.

Following Anthony’s sentencing to 35 years in prison, the Grammy-winning rapper posted her reaction on X, writing, “Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!”

Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 10, 2026

Cardi B also shared posts supporting Anthony, including messages claiming he deserved better and criticizing what supporters view as efforts to damage his reputation.

Anthony was convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a rain delay at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025. Anthony had pleaded not guilty and maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Jurors deliberated for roughly two and a half hours before finding him guilty and subsequently handing down a 35-year sentence on June 9, 2026. During the sentencing phase, both prosecutors and defense attorneys waived opening statements.

The case drew national attention and sparked intense debate online. Supporters of Anthony pointed to his lack of prior criminal history and argued that the circumstances surrounding the confrontation warranted consideration. A GiveSendGo fundraising campaign launched on his behalf generated widespread attention.

Outside the courthouse, protesters on both sides of the case demonstrated, with some raising concerns about race and the makeup of the jury. According to reports, the jury included white, Asian and Hispanic members. Anthony’s family had previously voiced concerns about public scrutiny and said they hoped he would receive a fair trial.

Anthony was accused of fatally stabbing Metcalf after an argument during the track meet. Prosecutors argued the evidence supported a murder conviction, while the defense maintained that Anthony acted to protect himself.