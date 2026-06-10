Kansas City brothers’ lemonade stand gets police support after 911 complaint turns into community moment

Two young brothers in Kansas City, Kansas, received an unexpected show of support after someone called 911 to report their neighborhood lemonade stand.

According to KCTV5, brothers Parez and Jakkhi Reese have spent several summers selling lemonade, Kool-Aid and snacks near 33rd Street and Webster. Earlier this month, a complaint prompted police officers and firefighters to respond to the scene.

Instead of shutting down the stand, first responders became customers.

Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer Morgan Reed said she immediately began contacting fellow officers and encouraging them to stop by. Within about 30 minutes, numerous officers had purchased drinks from the brothers, helping them earn roughly $280.

The interaction quickly became about more than sales. The brothers said they appreciated the encouragement and special stickers they received from officers, joking that they had become “official police officers.”

Reed returned the following day and spent an additional $40 at the stand. She told KCTV5 that positive interactions like these reflect the type of community relationships many officers hope to build.

The boys also shared what they hope to do with the money they earn. Parez said he wants to help people experiencing homelessness and eventually buy an e-bike, something he has dreamed about for years. Jakkhi said he plans to use part of his earnings to buy diapers for his niece and nephew.

Their story resonated with residents and highlighted how a complaint transformed into an opportunity for community engagement.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department also invited the brothers to attend a free boys and girls football camp hosted by the department.

Parez and Jakkhi say they plan to continue operating their stand throughout the summer, and Officer Reed indicated she expects to visit again.

What began as a call to authorities ultimately became a feel-good example of neighbors and first responders rallying around two young entrepreneurs pursuing their goals.