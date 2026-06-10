Zahara Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, files to drop ‘Pitt’ from her last name

Zahara Jolie, the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed a petition to legally remove “Pitt” from her last name, becoming the latest of the former couple’s children to publicly distance themselves from their father’s surname.

According to People, the 21-year-old submitted legal paperwork seeking to change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie. The filing comes just weeks after reports that her older brother, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, pursued a similar change.

The move may not come as a surprise to those who have followed Zahara’s public appearances in recent years. The recent graduate of Spelman College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, was introduced as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during the school’s 139th commencement ceremony in May, despite being listed as “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt” in the graduation program.

Zahara has also publicly used the name “Zahara Marley Jolie” since at least 2023, including during her introduction as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Mu Pi chapter at Spelman.

She is not the first of the Jolie-Pitt children to move away from using Pitt’s surname. Sister Shiloh Jolie legally changed her name after turning 18, while siblings Maddox and Vivienne have also publicly used “Jolie” in place of the family’s hyphenated surname.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2024, share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Zahara’s filing adds to a growing pattern among the siblings as they continue to define their identities in adulthood.