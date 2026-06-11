13 Black-led podcasts that deserve a spot in your weekly rotation

In an age where people are constantly complaining about how accessible podcast mics are (iykyk), there are a multitude of shows out here proving that when the right voices get behind the mic, magic happens. Whether you’re grinding through a long work day, logging miles at the gym, or just trying to make a grocery run feel less like a chore, the right podcast can turn the mundane into something genuinely enriching.

From sharp political analysis to laugh-out-loud banter to history lessons you never got in school, these 13 Black-led podcasts are exactly what your earbuds have been waiting for.

The Don Lemon Show

(Photo: The Don Lemon Show/Apple Podcast)

With his signature, outspoken truth-telling that gets to the heart of what’s actually at stake, Don Lemon welcomes a variety of guests to discuss topics spanning social issues and race to pop culture and current events.

Awf the Record

(Photo: Awf The Record/ Apple Podcast)

Hosted by Mona Kosar Abdi and Jeannette Reyes, “Awf the Record” delivers candid conversations that reflect the dynamic intersection of media, culture, and society that leave you feeling like you just had a great talk with your most trusted girlfriend.

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

(Photo: Higher Learning/ Apple Podcast)

Hosted by Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the show dissects the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports, wading into the most important and timely conversations that sometimes lead to debates between the hosts. With each host bringing their own unique perspective and approach to topics, the push-pull dynamic makes for great conversations that you sometimes wish you could chime in on.

She’s So Lucky with Les Alfred

(Photo: She’s So Lucky/ Apple Podcast)

Formerly known as “Balanced Black Girl,” this podcast, hosted by Les Alfred, is a space dedicated to women who create their own luck. Through conversations with her guests, Alfred uncovers the stories that prove what’s possible on a mission to leave listeners feeling emboldened and inspired to live up to their fullest potential.

Undistracted With Brittany Packnett Cunningham

(Photo: Undistracted/Apple Podcast)

On “Undistracted,” a weekly show hosted by Brittany Packnett Cunningham, she and her guests break down pressing issues from the latest headlines to deep dives with today’s most fascinating changemakers. Looking at the news through the lenses of gender, race, ability, and more, Brittany challenges her audience to unapologetically imagine justice.

Our Ancestors Were Messy

(Photo: Our Ancestors were Messy/ Apple Podcast)

As the name suggests, this show dives into the gossip, scandals, and pop culture that made headlines and then history in pre-Civil Rights Era America. Hosted by Nichole Hill, she and her guests unpack the drama that would have landed in the gossip column of Black newspapers.

Baby, this is Keke Palmer

(Photo: Baby, It’s Keke Palmer/ Apple Podcast)

Nobody does candid quite like Keke Palmer, and her podcast is proof that the entertainment industry’s most authentic voice is just as compelling in conversation as she is on screen. Her eponymous podcast covers everything from identity and personal growth to relationships and Hollywood life while creating a space where no no topic is too big or too small to unpack with guests.

Lovers by Shan

(Photo: Lovers by Shan/Apple Podcast)

Hosted by certified sexologist Shan Boodram, this show is an education-first space that invites listeners to better understand their own intimate lives through the life lessons and expertise of others. Shan’s mission is to empower everyone to be their own intimacy expert in the bedroom and beyond by treating podcast guests as educators in their own right.

IMO Podcast

(Photo: IMO Podcast/ Apple Podcast)

The former First Lady and her big brother Craig Robinson bring their unique experiences and candid perspectives to a range of listeners’ personal dilemmas, from the everyday to the existential. Each week, they’re joined by special guests to reflect, laugh, and tackle audience questions.

Here’s the Thing with Kev On Stage and That Chick Angel

(Photo: Here’s The Thing/ Apple Podcast)

“Here’s the Thing” is a lively, refreshing podcast that offers a vibrant spot where comedy, culture, and conversation meet. Every episode, Kev On Stage and That Chick Angel dive into a broad spectrum of topics, from relationships and parenthood to health and fitness, social issues, and the complexities of everyday life, with a unique mix of humor, insight, and raw honesty that keeps listeners coming back for more.

Native Land Pod

(Photo: Native Land Pod/Apple Podcast)

For those who need their political commentary served with both fire and nuance, “Native Land Pod” is essential listening. Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, and Andrew Gillum guide listeners through the political landscape, wielding insights, unapologetic analysis and unraveling the threads that connect Black communities and marginalized communities in America.

Grits & Eggs Podcast

(Photo: Grits & Eggs Podcast/Apple Podcast)

Hosts Deante’ Kyle and Big Cat bring raw and unfiltered takes on pop culture, current events, conspiracies, and anything else they can think of on “Grits & Eggs Podcast.” Covering a wide array of topics with an emphasis on pop culture, current events, and societal issues, the discussions are known for their candor and humor, with hosts weaving in personal anecdotes alongside critiques of societal norms. The podcast celebrates the dynamic intersection of Black culture, pop culture, hip-hop, and beyond.

Spolitics with Jemele Hill

(Photo: Spolitics/ iHeart Radio)

Hosted by sports journalist Jemele Hill, Spotlitics is a weekly podcast that breaks down complex current events by exploring the intersection of sports, race, gender, politics, and culture. Looking at the world and all of its complexities through the lens of sports, the show offers sharp commentary, novel conversations, and compelling guests.

With hundreds of brilliant shows across every conceivable niche, ultimately, the real adventure is in the scrolling, sampling, and stumbling across that one podcast that feels like it was made just for you.