Missing teen Davoris Carter III found dead after weeklong search off New Jersey coast

The search for Davoris Carter III has come to a heartbreaking end after authorities confirmed that the body of the missing 14-year-old was recovered more than a week after he vanished in the ocean during a school trip to the Jersey Shore.

As reported by People, Carter, affectionately known as “Peter” by family and friends, disappeared on June 1 while attending a class trip in Wildwood, New Jersey. According to authorities, emergency responders were alerted to multiple swimmers in distress just before 1:30 p.m. A responding police officer, along with lifeguards and other first responders, successfully rescued three individuals from the water. However, Carter remained unaccounted for.

An extensive search involving the U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, local law enforcement agencies, rescue boats, and helicopters continued for days as family members held onto hope that the teenager would be found.

That hope ended on June 9 when authorities were notified that recovery efforts were underway near the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May. Investigators later confirmed that the remains recovered were those of Carter.

“Our sincere condolences are with the juvenile victim’s friends and family during this very difficult time,” Wildwood Police said in a statement. Officials also thanked the numerous first responders who participated in both the rescue and recovery operations.

The loss has deeply affected the Philadelphia community. Carter was a student at Delta School and was only two days away from graduating from the eighth grade. Family members described him as a bright young teen who loved hockey and basketball and dreamed of becoming a marine biologist.

His mother, Shyara Hill, has spoken publicly about the tragedy while searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding the trip. “He deserves to be brought home,” Hill said before the recovery was confirmed.

She also questioned why students were allowed into the water given the weather conditions and asked whether adequate supervision was in place. “The weather when I got out there, it was cold. Why was the decision to go in the water? Where was the people that was supposed to be there supervising?”

Similar concerns were raised by Carter’s grandmother, Kenya Pippen, who alleged that the teen entered the water fully clothed while his swim shorts remained on the beach.

In response, Delta School officials have maintained that students were supervised throughout the New Jersey trip. The school’s CEO, Dr. David Weathington, previously stated that six staff members accompanied six students on the excursion. Following the incident, the school issued a statement expressing heartbreak over the loss and offering mental health support services to students, families, and staff.