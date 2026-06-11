EXCLUSIVE: theGrio premieres clip from ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 5 — Unique and Breeze are back

Season 5 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is almost here, and theGrio has your first look.

The hit STARZ drama returns Friday, June 12 with a premiere episode entitled “By Blood” and if the title alone doesn’t tell you everything you need to know, consider this your warning: nothing will ever be the same for the Thomas family.

theGrio is exclusively premiering a new clip featuring Joey Bada$$ as Unique and Shameik Moore as Breeze, two of the most compelling figures in the Queens drug game. As Unique fights to reclaim his footing and Breeze’s new enterprise starts to take serious shape, it’s clear the power dynamics on these streets are shifting fast.

Meanwhile, Kanan Stark brought to life with chilling precision by Mekai Curtis is done navigating other people’s wars. After four seasons of betrayal, hard truths and breaking free from his mother Raq’s iron grip, he enters Season 5 knowing exactly who he is. The question is whether anyone around him is ready for that version of Kanan.

With London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Wendell Pierce and Tony Danza all back in the mix, the stakes have never been higher and the body count is sure to follow.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 5 premieres Friday, June 12 on STARZ. Catch up on Seasons 1 through 4 now on the STARZ app.