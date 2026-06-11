Jordyn Woods designed the viral orange purse Knicks fans are calling lucky

Regardless of whether you’re a die-hard New Yorker or just someone with a timeline, odds are you’ve caught the electric energy surrounding the Knicks’ historic run toward what would be their first NBA Championship in 53 years. And this postseason, fans aren’t just tracking stats and player points; they’ve got their eyes on something equally important: Jordyn Woods’ “lucky” orange purse.

For years, social media has loved seeing the creative looks of the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of professional sports players. However, this season, fans began to notice a pattern linked to Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée’s accessory game.

Woods first debuted the small orange purse at Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, where the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks (113-102). She wore that same purse throughout the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the New York team defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, ultimately winning the semifinals 4-0 and the Eastern Conference finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the same 4-0 fashion.

And Woods herself is the first to acknowledge the supernatural turn her accessory has taken this postseason.

“The story behind it is I made the bag for my brand, Woods by Jordyn, as a sample. I knew I wanted to make it for the playoffs, but I didn’t know that once I started wearing the bag, we would win 12 games in a row,” she told Conde Nast Traveler. “I became superstitious about everything. I have to stick to the same routine I used whenever we win. It’s been 41 days—now 42 days!—since we have lost, and I have not changed a single thing. I’ve had San Antonio fans asking me if I brought the bag. I didn’t know how impactful this bag was! I didn’t know people really were paying attention that much!”

“It’s gotten to the point where if people don’t see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine. So let’s just say the bag isn’t leaving my side anytime soon,” she explained to Vogue, sharing her superstitious routine, which includes wearing her viral bag, a watch, and filming herself getting ready for TikTok.

And fans are certainly paying attention. When it was announced that Game 3 of the NBA finals would have a strict no-bag policy due to Donald Trump’s scheduled attendance, fans took to social media hoping that Woods’ lucky purse would be an exception to the rule.

“President Trump will be attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals. There is a strict no bag policy tonight,” ABC 7 Reporter Jaysha Patel wrote at the time. “But please tell me [Woods] is the exception and she can bring her lucky bag😭.”

Fans’ superstitions only intensified after the Knicks lost that night against the Spurs (111-115). And on June 10, when the team made a shocking 29-point comeback, fans couldn’t help but notice the common denominator in the situation: the return of Woods’ purse.

Jordyn Woods reposting G Herbo. That bag really good luck. Definitely ordering me one! 😭😂 nfs pic.twitter.com/aP7QrSnZAZ — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) June 11, 2026

Now, needing only one more win to win the championship, fans are praying for two things: that the players be well-rested for Saturday’s Game 5 in San Antonio and that Woods not forget her lucky bag.