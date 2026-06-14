Cardi B, Spike Lee and Alicia Keys celebrate Knicks championship after 53-year wait

The New York Knicks finally did it, and the celebrity reactions were almost as entertaining as the win itself.

After 53 years of disappointment, jokes, rebuilds and endless “maybe next year” conversations, the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. The victory brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to New York for the first time since 1973, and fans wasted no time celebrating. As soon as the final buzzer sounded, social media turned into one giant New York block party, with celebrities and lifelong Knicks supporters sharing their excitement online.

By Sunday morning, #Knickstape was trending on X as fans filled timelines with memes, reaction videos, throwback photos and plenty of championship bragging. After waiting more than five decades for another title, Knicks fans finally had the right to talk their talk.

One of the most relatable reactions came from Cardi B.

In an Instagram Reel posted after the game, the Bronx rapper can be seen watching the final moments from her basement while wearing a bonnet and robe. As soon as the Knicks sealed the win, Cardi and her guests started running around, screaming and celebrating like countless fans across the city. The video ends with Cardi declaring that she needs her makeup done because “the streets is calling me.”

It was the kind of genuine, hilarious reaction that instantly became part of the championship story.

Alicia Keys celebrated in true New York fashion. The Grammy-winning singer shared an “Empire State of Mind” moment on Instagram, writing, “ALL OF NEW YORK IS SINGING EMPIRE STATE OF MIND,” while congratulating the 2026 NBA champion Knicks. The moment hit even harder because Nas also joined Keys onstage during her set, turning the night into a full-circle New York celebration. With one of the city’s most recognizable voices and one of Queensbridge’s most legendary rappers sharing the stage as the Knicks brought home a title, the soundtrack practically wrote itself.

Spike Lee’s celebration came with a wink to sports and sneaker history. In a Nike/Jordan Brand social spot circulating after the win, Lee revived his iconic Mars Blackmon character from the classic Air Jordan commercials and left Michael Jordan a voicemail. “We haven’t talked in a minute,” Lee says in the clip, before reminding Jordan that “the New York Knicks are world champions” and telling him to call back. For longtime fans, it was more than a joke. Lee and Jordan’s Mars Blackmon-era Nike ads helped shape sneaker culture in the late 1980s and ’90s, and seeing Lee use that history to celebrate a Knicks title made the moment feel even more full circle.

“We haven’t talked in a minute. The New York Knicks are world champions. Call me back! Orange and blue skies! Wassup Mike!”



Spike Lee left Michael Jordan a voice mail following the Knicks NBA Finals win 🤣📞 pic.twitter.com/4ePN5O2Sjt — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 14, 2026

The NBA’s New York account shared footage of Lee alongside Tracy Morgan, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito and others at Game 5, turning the title-clinching night into something of a celebrity fan reunion. Morgan, another longtime Knicks supporter, brought comedy royalty to the moment, while Lee remained the emotional face of generations of fans who had waited since 1973 to see the team win it all.

Tracy Morgan, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Cam Skattebo and Spike Lee at Game 5 pic.twitter.com/qiZGx78eaB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

Fat Joe also joined the celebration online. The Bronx rapper has been one of the team’s most vocal celebrity supporters for years, and his reaction reflected the excitement of a fan who had been waiting a very long time for this day.

Jadakiss quickly became part of the conversation too. Fans resurfaced an old moment where he and Fat Joe joked about needing a parade float if the Knicks ever won a championship. Now that the title is real, that joke suddenly feels a lot more possible.

Busta Rhymes added his own congratulations on Instagram, joining the growing list of New York stars celebrating the victory. His reaction matched the mood across the city: excitement, pride and a little bit of swagger.

Jennifer Lopez brought some nostalgia to the celebration. In a post shared after the win, the Bronx native congratulated the “New York Knickerbockers” and reflected on the team’s earlier championship pursuits. Lopez recalled rushing home from work to watch Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Charles Oakley play, noting that fans had been waiting a long time for this moment.

Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!



I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently… pic.twitter.com/ugCRWkkjJf — jlo (@JLo) June 14, 2026

That long wait is part of what made the reactions feel so meaningful. The reactions reflected that history.

The Knicks didn’t just bring home a championship trophy. They gave New York a reason to celebrate together again.

And from Cardi B’s basement celebration to Alicia Keys and Nas turning the night into a New York anthem to Spike Lee finally seeing another title, the city’s biggest stars made sure the world knew exactly how much this win meant.