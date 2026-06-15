Missing Black men Derek Samuel, Jayden Wilson and Malik Polk drew national attention. One family is still waiting for answers

Three young Black men reported missing in the metro Atlanta area over the past several weeks captured widespread community attention online, and their cases have now reached three separate outcomes.

The cases drew the concern of thousands as family members took to social media to spread the word about their loved ones while investigators searched on the ground. In February, theGrio reported on Lil Jon’s son going missing in Georgia and the fear his family experienced as the search unfolded. TheGrio has also covered a report on over 70 suspected modern-day lynchings across the Deep South since 2000, including several in Georgia, which has fueled community anxiety when young Black men go missing under unexplained circumstances. According to @maxinescorner on Instagram, who helped amplify all three cases, the men were last seen at different locations across the region within the past month.

Derek Samuel, 20 — Found dead

Samuel was last seen on April 29 leaving a Target store at Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point, Georgia, with two friends before vanishing. Surveillance video showed him walking out of the store and heading toward Commerce Drive. His phone was later traced to Redwine Road. After a month-long search involving law enforcement, drones, K-9 teams, and volunteers, his body was discovered May 31 in a wooded area behind the Reserve at Redwine Apartments by a K-9 named Jager and his handler. East Point Police said no foul play is suspected, though the investigation remains ongoing. His family disagrees with the determination of detectives about foul play and responded in a statement:

“We, the family of Derek Samuel, strongly disagree with the East Point Police Departments insulting view and outcome on this case. We ask for the continued prayers and support of everyone who loves, cares and stand in support of our family and Derek. Please stand with us in support as we demand justice for Derek.”

He is survived by his twin sister and his mother, Nishae Samuel, who described him as cheerful, always smiling, and someone who dreamed of starting his own clothing line.

Jayden Wilson, 18 — Found safe

Wilson, a recent high school graduate, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on May 21 near his father’s residence on Boulder Park Drive SW in southwest Atlanta. His mother, Amber Coleman, who lives in Indianapolis, said his sudden disappearance was completely out of character. Atlanta Police confirmed overnight that Wilson had been located and was in good health, though no further details were released about where he was found.

Malik Polk, 25 — Still missing

Polk was last seen on May 18 after driving onto a property near Shiloh Church Road in Whitesburg, Georgia. According to his mother, Sharita Hampton, a resident showed Polk a firearm and he fled into the woods, leaving his wallet and phone behind in his car. Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined the search, including Carroll and Coweta counties, using search-and-rescue teams, cadaver dogs, and drones. His scent trail ends abruptly near Highway 5. Hampton told the Times-Georgian she does not know why he was in the area. “I don’t understand how my son disappeared off the face of the earth in 30 minutes,” she said.

Of the three cases, his is the only one still unresolved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. E. Nilson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-254-7797.