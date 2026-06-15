Georgia twin sisters, 5, die after being found unresponsive in pool at Florida vacation rental

A family vacation turned into an absolute nightmare after twin 5-year-old girls from Georgia died following a devastating incident at a local rental home. What was meant to be a fun summer getaway to Central Florida cut two young lives tragically short, leaving a community in deep mourning.

According to a report by FOX5 Atlanta, the incident occurred on Friday morning, June 12, 2026, at a vacation rental property in Osceola County. Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly before 11:00 a.m. after the unresponsive sisters were pulled from the swimming pool. The twins were rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, where both were later pronounced dead.

The families spent time in the pool together upon arrival before going inside to sleep. Hours later, several adults left the property to buy groceries for the trip, leaving a 15-year-old relative inside the home to supervise the remaining children.

Authorities believe the 5-year-old twins somehow made their way back outside unnoticed. They were eventually discovered in the water by another child staying at the home, who immediately alerted the teenagers and returning adults.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that homicide detectives are actively investigating, which is standard procedure in child death cases. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Kim Montes described the situation as “horrific” and a complete “tragedy.” Investigators are currently examining whether a safety fence surrounding the pool area was properly secured, as well as how long the girls were in the water.

The Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner’s Office is tasked with determining the official cause and manner of death.

This heartbreaking event highlights the critical importance of water safety and strict supervision during summer travel. Law enforcement officials are urging all families to prioritize pool security. “Whether you are a resident here, pool safety has to be a top priority and eyes on those kids are the first thing,” said Spokesperson Kim Montes.