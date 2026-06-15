‘We were just celebrating the Knicks’: Community outraged after LAPD shoots, kills Black woman’s family dog after Knicks’ title win

A celebration years in the making turned into a tragedy for one Los Angeles-area family.

In the aftermath of the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a noise complaint in Canoga Park. Officers, in response to a screaming woman and her dog elated over the Knicks, shot and killed the animal after it snuck past its owner and approached an officer.

The dog, a two-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle mix named Jameson, was wearing his Knicks shirt when officers shot him. In a cellphone video uploaded to social media, his owner, Marie Marseille, covered his body and screamed in horror about the incident.

“We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f–king celebrating the Knicks,” Marseille screamed. A nurse originally from New York, Marseille received support from her neighbors, who saw the large swell of LAPD officers and wondered why their tax dollars were used to create such a tragic moment.

The department’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, the LAPD said it asked Marseille to control the dog.

“The officers met with the person reporting (PR) who directed the officers to the apartment unit. The officers contacted the resident in the apartment unit; while speaking with the resident, a large dog was by its side barking at the officers,” the statement read. “The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment. Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS).”

The neighbor who called 911 told ABC7 in Los Angeles expressed their guilt for calling the cops, believing that the woman was sincerely in trouble and that it was a domestic dispute between two people.