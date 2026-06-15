Why everyone wants a spot at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

There’s a new university application making the rounds, and it has nothing to do with the Common App.

Recently, university applications have been a hot topic across social media, but not in the way you may think. Unlike traditional universities that require transcripts, standardized test scores, and essays, Streamer University has been buzzing on social media. Created by Kai Cenat last year, Streamer University was designed to give “aspiring and growing” content creators, particularly streamers, a chance to learn skills and tips from “professors” (aka established, successful content creators) who have mastered the streaming landscape. The first-of-its-kind multi-day streaming event gained traction last year when Cenat invited approximately 120 streamers from around the country to participate in the curriculum and activities.

“This is where the next chapter begins. We can’t wait to see your story unfold,” Cenat writes on the 2026 application.

Since opening up applications for the second iteration of Streamer University, everyone from aspiring content creators to known content creators and public figures like Keith Lee, Jaylen Brown, and more have flooded timelines with their applications for a chance to be accepted into what has become the internet’s elite university.

Jaylen Brown applies for Kai Cenat’s Streamer University pic.twitter.com/5O863ZMltT — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 15, 2026

And while many are wondering how an unreal university could become so popular that some users are calling off work and driving for hours to attend in-person calls for Streamer U applications, the buzz around Cenat’s creation speaks to a larger cultural and economic trend experts have been watching for years.

A 2023 Morning Consult survey of 1,000 Gen Zers found that 57% want to be influencers. A separate survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults found that the appeal extends beyond youth, as 41% of adults overall said they’d choose it as a career path if given the option. Even younger generations (Gen Alpha, ages 12-15) tell a similar story, with nearly a third wanting to be YouTubers and one in five wanting to be TikTok creators, according to a 2024 Whop survey.

Now, these are generations that have grown up with the internet and watched multiple people across niches and platforms turn consistency, creativity, and a camera into real incomes and ultimately careers that afford them what appears to be flexibility and financial freedom. However, that same year, the Morning Consult survey dropped, and NeoReach released data showing that nearly half of all full- and part-time content creators earn less than $15,000 annually, with only 7.2% earning over $200,000 annually. So while there are a number of success stories, the algorithmically curated highlight reels of what it means to be an influencer or content creator warp the perception of what this career actually requires and what it actually pays.

That gap between perceived success and actual success is part of what makes something like Streamer University so significant and so layered. For a generation that’s been told to follow their passion while also watching traditional career paths become increasingly unstable and inaccessible, Cenat’s “university” offers real tools, real access, and real mentorship in a space that has historically required you to either already know someone or figure it out entirely on your own.

Whether or not Streamer University will help narrow the gap remains to be seen, but it does reveal just how real and hungry people are for the opportunity to become content creators, thus raising larger questions about how sustainable this career path can be. What does it mean that young people trust a popular streamer to educate them more than they trust conventional institutions? And what does this mean for future generations overall?

Perhaps the most honest answer is that Streamer University isn’t really a disruption of higher education; it’s a reflection of what higher education has failed to deliver in the ever changing digital age.