Brotherhood in fatherhood: 8 organizations supporting Black dads this Father’s Day

Just as Black women have long leaned on community as they navigate motherhood, more Black men are discovering that fatherhood doesn’t have to be a solo act. And the data backs up what these dads already know to be true, despite persistent stereotypes, Black fathers are statistically among the most involved parents in America, present for bath time, homework, and everything in between.

“What tends to happen to dads when they’re nesting, and they have a baby [is that in] trying to be supportive of their partner and that baby, that they kind of lose a social life [because] you’re trying to figure out where you fit in this new dynamic,” Sean Williams, the founder and CEO of The Dad Gang, told theGrio. “So it’s a very delicate time for a lot of men, and in those moments, the last thing that they’re seeking is community, when they really should be seeking community.”

The brotherhood being built around that truth is reshaping what support for Black dads looks like. In honor of Father’s Day, here are 8 organizations supporting Black dads across all walks of life.

Real Dads Network

Founded in 2004, Real Dads Network works to strengthen families by empowering fathers to become more engaged, responsible, and confident parents through education, resources, advocacy and community-based programming. Founder Derek Phillips runs it on one guiding belief: that when fathers are involved, children succeed, with weekly meetups now covering everything from co-parenting to building generational wealth.

The Black Fatherhood Blueprint

A program out of the Greater Washington Urban League and the United Way of the National Capital Area, the Black Fatherhood Blueprint is a 15-week program designed to rewrite the narrative around Black fatherhood by supporting and empowering Black fathers to regain their financial footing, build stronger familial bonds, and improve their social and emotional well-being. Participants move through healing circles, peer mentorship, legal aid, financial assistance, career advancement, and family reconnection before graduating as a cohort.

The Dad Gang

What began as an Instagram page in 2016 has grown into a global movement. The Dad Gang‘s mission is to celebrate, empower, and connect fathers around the country, building a brotherhood where dads find real community, emotional support, and practical tools to thrive. Its annual March of Dads has become one of the largest gatherings of active Black fathers in the US.

Black Fathers Facebook Group

What started as one man’s search for support after a divorce has become a digital haven for tens of thousands. Founder Matt Prestbury wanted to create something he called the “brotherhood of fatherhood,” and the now functions as a space where members swap advice, vent about custody battles, and remind each other, as one member put it, that they are loving, caring fathers for their communities.

Daddy Stroller Social Club

Born in Dallas, Daddy Stroller Social Club started after founder Kalvin Bridgewater realized he was experiencing his own version of postpartum depression alongside his wife. Today, the group is dedicated to raising awareness about postpartum depression in fathers of color, creating a supportive community where dads can openly discuss their experiences, find resources, and connect with others. It’s since expanded into chapters in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Daddy Victory Club

Daddy Victory Club was founded in Chicago by Kouri Marshal after he noticed his wife had access to mom groups, and he simply couldn’t find the equivalent for dads. The club now hosts strolling events where fathers and their children go out and about while connecting. For members, it’s become a space to say, as one father put it, “I’m not okay”, and be met with support instead of judgment.

Dope Black Dads

Based in the UK but built for fathers everywhere, Dope Black Dads is a digital community that serves as a safe space for fathers to discuss their experiences as Black parents and navigate masculinity in the modern world. Its mission, simply put, is to celebrate, heal, inspire, and educate Black fathers for better outcomes for Black families.

Rising Ground Fatherhood Initiative

Rising Ground Fatherhood Initiative, Good+Foundation partner program, works with non-custodial fathers to improve relationships with their children and enhance their development by encouraging fathers to become personally involved and to relate well with their co-parents. Over a free three-month stretch, dads move through twice-weekly workshops, one-to-one mentoring, credit repair workshops, co-parenting workshops, employment assistance, free monthly family activities, and domestic abuse intervention classes