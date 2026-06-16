Days after French Montana’s public request, New York cab driver raises $51K after vehicle damaged during Knicks celebration

The revelry from the Knicks’ long-awaited NBA title spilled into the streets of New York on Saturday. While many fans hugged, cried, chanted or climbed anything they could across the city, some took to violence, vandalizing school buses, cars and more.

One of those cars belonged to a cab driver after Knicks fans jumped and stomped on his cab in jubilation. The driver, a 59-year-old man named Noureddine Bitat, lost the ability to work on his vehicle while it was out of commission. On Sunday, his story caught the attention of rapper French Montana, who is currently riding the wave of his “Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Def)” single featuring Max B and the remix (and Knicks-related remix) featuring Remy Ma.

“somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet,” French tweeted on Sunday. It didn’t take long for someone to contact the “Pop That” rapper and set up a GoFundMe for Noureddine, which has raised more than $51,000 since it was launched.

somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet https://t.co/t1RzyYXpIT — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 15, 2026

The outpouring of support for Bitat prompted the New York Taxi Workers to issue a statement thanking everyone for their donations and for their assistance.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown their care and solidarity with our member Noureddine Bitat, who was assaulted when the cab he was driving was vandalized outside MSG last week,” the statement read. “Our hearts are full and we are overwhelmed by every word and gesture that says cabbies aren’t invisible or alone – and our community has our back!”

We connected! @frenchmontana and MDMotivator: you're real ones!🫡



Thank you to everyone who has shown their care and solidarity with our member Noureddine Bitat who was assaulted when the cab he was driving was vandalized outside MSG last week.



Our hearts are full and we are… https://t.co/ervXS9oUQY — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) June 16, 2026

In the aftermath of the Knicks’ title celebration on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, 63 people were arrested, according to the New York Police Department. Five school buses were damaged, five police cars were damaged during the celebration and a 17-year-old was shot in the foot. The department stated charges ranged from assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, to obstruction of governmental administration.

The Knicks’ victory parade will take place on Thursday.