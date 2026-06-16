Laz Alonso questions U.S. citizenship test, says Civil Rights movement is missing from America’s story

A powerful conversation about American identity is trending online after actor Laz Alonso questioned why the U.S. citizenship test doesn’t include any context regarding the Civil Rights Movement as part of the naturalization process.

His perspective challenges how the nation educates new citizens on the historical sacrifices that secured modern legal protections.

“Immigrants wouldn’t have any rights if black people didn’t put their lives on the line,” Laz stated.

During an appearance on Shawn Stockman’s , Alonso openly questioned why the civics portion of the test does not require immigrants to study the Civil Rights Movement, noting that many of the rights enjoyed by new residents were won through the struggles of African Americans.

Actor Laz Alonso questions why the U.S. citizenship test doesn’t include the civil rights movement & says immigrants wouldn’t have rights in the United States if not for African Americans’ sacrifices and struggles during the civil rights movement.



🎥 On That Note Podcast/Youtube pic.twitter.com/AQYs2yGsm7 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 13, 2026

During the interview, “The Boys” and “Avatar” actor emphasized that immigration and domestic civil liberties are deeply intertwined.

According to Alonso, many of the freedoms and protections enjoyed by immigrants today were made possible through the sacrifices and activism of African Americans who fought for equal rights during the Civil Rights Movement.

“Immigrants wouldn’t have the rights they have in this country if it weren’t for African Americans and the Civil Rights Movement,” Alonso said.

The actor suggested that understanding the struggle for civil rights should be a fundamental part of becoming an American citizen. He emphasized that the movement helped expand freedoms and legal protections that benefit all Americans regardless of race or background.

The commentary has ignited a massive online debate regarding cultural responsibility and civic education.

Since the episode aired, the discussion has spread rapidly across social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. The viral dialogue highlights an ongoing push among advocates to ensure that minority contributions to American law and liberty are permanently recognized within federal education and naturalization standards.